FairPrice to roll out AI-powered smart carts to more stores

Singapore grocery and retail giant FairPrice Group (FPG) is expanding its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered innovations to supermarkets across Singapore by the end of 2026.

Developed in collaboration with Google Cloud, the nationwide rollout will introduce consumer-facing upgrades such as smart shopping carts and digital price cards, along with an AI-powered Grocer Genie app designed to streamline operations for frontline workers.

The move follows a successful pilot of the Store of Tomorrow programme at the FairPrice outlet in Punggol Digital District, which launched in August 2025.

By the end of 2026, 48 FairPrice Xtra and Finest outlets will be equipped with smart carts. Integrated with Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, these carts act as personal shopping assistants, helping customers navigate aisles, offering personalised promotions, and allowing shoppers to scan and pay on the go.

According to FPG, the smart carts have successfully reduced average checkout times from several minutes to just 36 seconds.

Vipul Chawla, group CEO of FairPrice Group, said the expansion aims to remove the friction from weekly grocery runs.

“By bringing proven AI solutions from our Store of Tomorrow programme to more supermarkets across the island, we want to reimagine the shopping experience for our customers,” Chawla said. “Whether it’s with smart carts that provide personalised offers and in-store navigation or hybrid retail formats that bring together the best of physical and online shopping, our aim with the programme is to make every day a little better for all in Singapore.”