Cisco Catalyst SD-WAN users targeted in series of cyber attacks

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and its partner agencies in the Anglophone Five Eyes intelligence-sharing group have warned users of Cisco Catalyst Software Defined Wide Area Networks (SD-WAN) to take immediate action after identifying a cluster of threat activity targeting the widely used products.

The activity appears indiscriminate in its targeting, but the modus operandi is largely the same – following compromise, the as-yet-unnamed threat actors add a malicious rogue peer before conducting follow-on actions to achieve root access and maintain persistent access to the victim’s network.

“Our new alert makes clear that organisations using Cisco Catalyst SD-WAN products should urgently investigate their exposure to network compromise and hunt for malicious activity, making use of the new threat hunting advice produced with our international partners to identify evidence of compromise,” said NCSC chief technology officer (CTO) Ollie Whitehouse.

“UK organisations are strongly advised to report compromises to the NCSC, and to apply vendor updates and hardening guidance as soon as practicable to reduce the risk of exploitation,” he added.

The NCSC said the activity itself appeared to date back to 2023, and a series of vulnerabilities in Catalyst SD-WAN Manager and Catalyst SD-WAN Controller have now been patched by Cisco.

Chief among these issues, and of most concern to Cisco, is CVE-2026-20127, an authentication bypass vulnerability in Catalyst SD-WAN.

In an advisory, Cisco said the vulnerability arose due to a failure of the peering authentication mechanism on an affected system.

“An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by sending crafted requests to an affected system. A successful exploit could allow the attacker to log in to an affected Cisco Catalyst SD-WAN Controller as an internal, high-privileged, non-root user account. Using this account, the attacker could access NETCONF, which would then allow the attacker to manipulate network configuration for the SD-WAN fabric,” the supplier said.

“Cisco has released software updates that address this vulnerability. There are no workarounds that address this vulnerability.”

Organisations with management interfaces exposed to the public internet appear to be at greatest risk of compromise – exposing management interfaces to the internet is extremely ill-advised.

Besides performing threat hunting for evidence of compromise as detailed in a newly-published Hunt Guide – available here – security teams should immediately update to the appropriate fixed latest versions of Catalyst SD-WAN Manager and Controller, and apply the Cisco Catalyst SD-WAN Hardening Guide now available from Cisco.

UK-based organisations that discover they may have been compromised are advised to immediately collect artefacts from the relevant device and report it to the NCSC.

In the US, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (Cisa) has issued a parallel emergency directive instructing government organisations to take action by 23:59 EST (04:59 GMT) on Thursday 26 February, and to have fully applied the patches by 17:00 EST on Friday.