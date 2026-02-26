CrowdStrike touts agentic SOC to tackle security woes

The role of the chief information security officer (CISO) is becoming untenable under the weight of mounting vulnerabilities, complex threats, and chronic alert fatigue, according to CrowdStrike president Michael Sentonas.

In response, the company is doubling down on agentic security, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to fundamentally change how security operations centres (SOCs) operate.

“We’re at the point where it's impossible to be effective when you think about all of the complexities that an organisation needs to deal with,” Senton as told Computer Weekly in a recent interview. “It’s statistically impossible to keep up with all of the vulnerabilities and the patching that happens. And it’s impossible to keep up with the number of threats and threat actors.”

To combat this, CrowdStrike has baked in AI capabilities across its entire platform to process telemetry and signals automatically. For its efforts, the company received an award last year from SE Labs, which assesses security products, for achieving 100% detection and prevention of cyber threats, with no false positives in stopping ransomware.

In transitioning organisations towards the agentic SOC, CrowdStrike has released a suite of purpose-built AI agents, including malware hunting agents, malware analysis agents, and triage agents. It also provides translation agents to help customers migrate from legacy systems, such as Splunk, to CrowdStrike’s next-generation security information and event management (SIEM) product, LogScale.

Beyond out-of-the-box offerings, CrowdStrike is also empowering security teams to build their own custom automations. For example, through its Charlotte AI AgentWorks no-code platform, customers can use natural language to build specialised agents tailored to their unique environments.

According to Sentonas, customers are already running hundreds of thousands of custom automations weekly, building agents for patching, reporting, compliance checks, and IT management. “If you can think it and you can script it, you can automate it on the platform,” he said.