RWS Global deploys Box’s AI tools to streamline contract workflow

RWS Global is working with Box to modernise how it processes volumes of unstructured content – from production assets and operational documentation to compliance and safety material. The company, which runs and manages live events for its clients, has been working with Box to build a unified content platform that improves efficiency, strengthens governance, and ensures consistent quality across venues, productions and regions.

The company has been using new artificial intelligence (AI) features built into Box to automate and accelerate mission-critical workflows. The AI functionality is being used to streamline end-to-end, content-centric business processes directly on Box using intelligent, no-code apps, forms, document generation and workflow automation.

At the core of this transformation is Box Enterprise Advanced, which allows RWS Global to utilise intelligent content workflows, ensure secure document management, and leverage the full power of AI across creative, production and operational teams.

Jake McCoy, chief operating officer at RWS Global, said the company started a new project with the RWS Global legal team to streamline a manual, cumbersome process which used to take days to complete and involved numerous handovers. Thanks to the AI features available in Box Enterprise Advanced, he said the processes can be strung together, creating a sleek and efficient workflow.

“The end user types in the information that needs to go into a contract via Box Doc Gen, which is then sent over to Legal for approval,” he said.

Once approved, the contract is sent out automatically and signed using Box Sign. The signed contract is then uploaded to the cloud. Given that RWS Global has contracts with thousands of performers, he said the automation of the contract approval workflow saves many hours in terms of manual processing.

The end-to-end workflow has meant that RWS Global’s contract processing time has been reduced from 20 minutes to under two minutes per contract, reducing what once took more than 8.5 workdays for 200 hires to just five hours.

Matt Terrell, director of product management – AI agents, at Box, said an enterprise AI strategy is built on a foundation that needs metadata to describe what the data actually means.

“At Box, our job and our role in the industry is to transform your content into context that later gets used by different AI tools,” he said. “Metadata is one of the fundamental building blocks to do that.”

Looking at the contract process at RWS Global, Terrell said: “I can imagine you’ll want to search all of the contracts that are above a certain value. If you have contract size as a metadata element, all of a sudden, you have a fundamental building block to query those types of things using natural language.”

For Terrell, this is an example of why metadata will become increasingly important in AI.

Box AI provides configurable AI agents, automated metadata extraction and the ability to choose or bring preferred AI models to extract insights and reduce manual work.

McCoy added: “Partnering with Box allows us to turn unstructured content into governed, AI-ready assets that help our teams make faster, more informed decisions. As our ambitions grow, this platform evolves with us, enabling us to deliver unforgettable experiences to audiences worldwide.”