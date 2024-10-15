Google prepares for nuclear to power AI datacentres

Google has signed what it claims is the world’s first corporate agreement to purchase nuclear energy from multiple small modular reactors (SMRs). The reactors, which will be developed by Kairos Power, are part of Google’s efforts to develop and commercialise what it says is a broad portfolio of advanced clean electricity technologies to power global datacentres and offices.

The smaller size and modular design of SMRs means they can be constructed more quickly than traditional nuclear reactors. Google said they can also be deployed in more places.

“This approach will complement our use of variable renewables, like solar and wind, and help us reach our ambitious 24/7 carbon-free energy and net-zero goals,” wrote Michael Terrell, senior director, energy and climate at Google, in a blog post.

By using SMRs, Terrell said Google will be able to obtain the electricity for its datacentre servers to support AI technologies that are powering major scientific advances, improving services for businesses and customers, and driving national competitiveness and economic growth. “This agreement helps accelerate a new technology to meet energy needs cleanly and reliably, and unlock the full potential of AI for everyone,” he said.

He claimed the next generation of advanced nuclear reactors offers a new pathway to accelerate nuclear deployment thanks to their simplified design and robust, inherent safety. According to Terrell, the smaller size and modular design can reduce construction timelines, allow deployment in more places, and make the final project delivery more predictable.

Google said the investment in advanced nuclear technology also provides direct economic benefits to communities across the US.

Kairos Power’s technology uses a molten-salt cooling system, combined with a ceramic, pebble-type fuel, to transport heat to a steam turbine to generate power. Terrell said the design of the system, which he described as “passively safe”, allows the reactor to operate at low pressure, enabling a simpler and more affordable nuclear reactor design.

He said Kairos Power will use an iterative approach to the development of the reactors and complete multiple successive hardware demonstrations ahead of its first commercial plant. According to Google, the approach will enable the firm to make efficiency improvements that accelerate reactor deployments, as well as offer greater cost certainty.

“By procuring electricity from multiple reactors – what experts call an “orderbook” of reactors – we will help accelerate the repeated reactor deployments that are needed to lower costs and bring Kairos Power’s technology to market more quickly. This is an important part of our approach to scale the benefits of advanced technologies to more people and communities, and builds on our previous efforts,” said Terrell.