UK government datacentre planning decisions queried over environmental oversight admission

The UK government’s admission that it made a “serious logical error” when granting planning permission for a hyperscale datacentre development in Iver, Buckinghamshire, should result in similar projects it has given the green light to being reassessed, it is claimed.

Permission for the development, dubbed the West London Technology Park (WLTP) by its developers Greystoke, was granted by the government in early July 2025. This is despite Buckinghamshire Council twice denying planning permission for the project on green belt protection grounds.

The government’s decision to overturn these planning permission denials is being challenged in court by tech justice non-profit Foxglove in collaboration with environmental charity Global Action Plan.

In Foxglove and Global Action Plan’s view, planning permission for the project should not have been granted without an environmental impact assessment (EIA) being carried out first.

For context, Buckinghamshire Council initially stated the developers did not need to submit an EIA, having received assurances from them about how little impact the project would have on local energy and water supplies.

This view was later upheld by the planning inspectorate, when the government placed Buckinghamshire Council’s planning permission denial for the project under review.

Government U-turns on planning approvals However, ahead of the court case’s first hearing on 22 January 2026, the government issued a legal letter admitting that its decision to grant planning permission for the project should be quashed. The government said in the letter – seen by Computer Weekly – that it had received assurances that a “suite of mitigation measures” would be in place that would negate the need for an EIA, but it admitted that not all of these measures were secured at the time permission for the project was granted. “The secretary of state accepts that in screening out EIA based on mitigation measures, but then failing to secure those measures, there was a serious logical error… [and] the secretary of state accepts that the [legal] claim is arguable and permission [for the project] should be quashed.” This admission has now prompted calls for a reassessment of two other hyperscale datacentre projects the government has previously decided should go ahead, despite planning permission for them being initially denied at local authority level. Among those calling for a reassessment of past projects the government has given the green light to, in the wake of the government’s U-turn on the WLTP project, is Tom Hegarty, head of communications at Foxglove. “That should be an urgent wake-up call to halt the mad rush to build out massive datacentres at any cost that has been an obsession of this government,” he told Computer Weekly. “Having acknowledged the shoddy state of their decision at [WLTP], we have to hope ministers will now learn that pushing these power-guzzling monsters through without a thought for the environmental consequences is not the right way forward.” This is a also view shared by Mark Butcher, founder and director of IT sustainability consultancy Posetiv Cloud, who said the government’s stance on the WLTP development makes it “difficult, if not impossible” to justify not re-examining other large datacentres approved under similar circumstances. “At the very least, [these projects] should be reviewed for consistency,” Butcher told Computer Weekly. “This is not about opposing datacentres in principle, but from a planning and legal perspective, [it is] about ensuring there is credibility in the planning system and that due process has been followed. “There is also an important planning-system angle here. Inconsistent application of EIAs creates real problems for planners. It undermines professional judgement, increases legal and judicial review risk, and makes future decisions harder to defend.”