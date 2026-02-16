Interview: Richard Corbridge, CIO, Segro

Richard Corbridge has spent his digital leadership career turning smart ideas into production services. After working for some of the UK’s biggest private and public sector organisations, including the NHS, Boots, and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), Corbridge embraced a fresh challenge in 2024, when he became CIO at property specialist Segro.

Corbridge says the role provides a great education, even for an experienced executive like him. “Taking this role felt like a good chance to learn more,” he says. “The opportunity across the industry, and specifically at Segro, is huge because it is a place that has almost been proud of not adopting too much technology.”

The position also gave Corbridge the chance to work alongside Paul Dunne, Segro’s managing director for operations, digital and customer, whom he’d worked with at Boots. Corbridge was director of innovation and then CIO for the high street chemist between 2019 and 2023, before spending almost two years as chief digital information officer at DWP. He joined Segro in November 2024.

“The property industry is a relationships industry; it’s a people industry,” he says, talking about what he found when he joined the firm. “What this role is testing, probably more than ever before, is my experience of getting to the business language, getting to value first, and making sure that you’re telling the stories in a way that isn’t technology-led.”

Embracing challenges Corbridge recognises that moving between sectors and organisations affects your digital leadership approach. “It was something I was mindful of when I left the NHS for Boots,” he says. “Peers, mentors, colleagues and coaches would say the private sector is going to be a lot faster, a lot more ruthless, and would involve a lot more watch-your-back type scenarios, but that didn’t come to bear in reality.” “Creating efficiency through technology either creates profit for a private organisation or creates efficiency and puts money back in the bank for a public sector organisation” Richard Corbridge, Segro Corbridge says organisations differ in strategies and structures, but some important consistencies also allow successful CIOs to move seamlessly between sectors. “One of the things you learn is that creating efficiency through technology either creates profit for a private organisation or creates efficiency and puts money back in the bank for a public sector organisation,” he says. “And if efficiency and growth are the two watchwords for digital leaders, then you can apply the principles to what you’re trying to do, whether it’s about making profit for shareholders and looking after customers, or you’re ensuring taxpayers’ money is spent wisely and achieving the goals you want to do.” Reflecting on the initiatives he’s overseen during his career, Corbridge says he enjoyed taking his healthcare project experience and its focus on making wise bets to the private sector in his role at Boots, where he worked with around 600 IT professionals. He also enjoyed returning to the public sector and applying his experience of fast-paced change at Boots to DWP, where he worked with 5,500 colleagues. “Now at Segro, I’ve got 35 people working for me, but in an estate of assets across nine countries, a very large amount of money in the organisation itself, and enormous value,” he says. “So, there are different priorities, but, interestingly, the themes within those priorities probably remain relatively similar from a CIO point of view.”

Leading change Crucially, transformation – which Corbridge describes as creating change and delivering value – is part of his remit at Segro, which he suggests is a wise approach. It’s certainly a change from his previous role at DWP, where Corbridge worked with a director general of transformation who was separate from the digital department. “At Segro, making a difference with technology, and working with our business to make a difference, is under my ownership,” he says. “After 12 months in this role, my team is making a difference because of how we’re using technology, both from a business and a value completion point of view.” Corbridge says the general direction of travel for transformation at Segro involves three buckets that will hold his team’s priorities through 2026: implementing new technology alongside trusted partners to simplify complex business processes; making the most of enterprise data assets; and joining up point solutions to deliver business benefits. “We’re trying not to end up just doing AI [artificial intelligence] for its own sake, and we’re looking at the orchestration that we could do with different technology solutions,” he says, referring to the systems and services that will enable transformation. “Sometimes that may well be agentic AI, but sometimes it might just involve putting the data in the right place at the right time so people can have it.” For example, Corbridge refers to his vision of a workbench, which would give the firm’s asset managers access to the information and insights they need to offer customers new opportunities to look after their buildings in the most effective manner and to help the company make the most from its existing client portfolio. “That approach feels quite different from what some of our peers are doing, where they’re looking at big ERP [enterprise resource planning] replacement or deployment programmes,” he says. “We took the decision not to do that and to go process by process. It’s about how we simplify the process, get the most out of it, and then bring technology to bear on that process, joining it up as an orchestration layer, instead of having lots of point solutions.”

Making progress Corbridge addresses each of his transformation aims in turn. First, simplifying complex business processes. For this aim, partners IBM and HCL will play a crucial role. “We [will] sit down with our two most forward-possible partners to see what they’ve done on a test and learn basis,” he says. “At the start of January, they began with three processes each, reviewed the inherent complexity of those processes, and will now make some technology simplification recommendations.” Corbridge says this process will help his organisation understand how its technology partners can help reduce complexity, as well as potential timelines, costs and long-term value generation. Deadlines were kept purposefully tight to test the partners, and the results look promising: “I’d go as far as to say that I’ve not seen anything like it in all the different partners that I’ve worked with.” Open Box Software is another important supplier. This integration specialist manages Segro’s MRI property management system, which Corbridge describes as the company’s operational backbone. He’s working with Open Box to reduce complexity and increase simplicity, and is impressed with the output: “We truly have partners, not vendors.” Read more interviews with business services CIOs Marco Li Mandri, head of advanced analytics strategy, ING: The bank is using generative AI-powered chatbots with a human in the loop to streamline mortgage applications. It is also testing speech-to-speech models.

Barry Panayi, group chief data officer, Howden: The fast-growing insurance firm wants data insights and artificial intelligence to give customer-facing employees all the information they need at their fingertips through data-powered conversational interfaces.

Amanda Stent, head of AI strategy and research, Bloomberg: Hallucinating AI, which lies through its teeth, keeps Amanda Stent busy at data analytics and intelligence giant Bloomberg. When it comes to the second aim of ensuring data supports accurate decisions, Corbridge says his director of data and AI will focus on two important objectives through 2026: establishing strong data governance to guarantee reliability, and getting accurate insights to key people for timely decision-making. “Getting those elements right sets us up to move faster,” he says. Finally, Corbridge refers to the aim of joining up point solutions to create business benefits. Here, he points to Sama, which is the Segro asset management app. This bespoke solution has been built by the company over the past two years. The technology team continues to roll out new monthly releases, functionalities and integrations to back-end systems. “This approach means we can capture data once, store it once, and let others have access to that data,” he says. “Seeing something that has been built specifically for Segro is really exciting because it delivers how our business wants to work and we can deal with the subtle differences that are needed locally in Germany, Czechia, or Poland, without having to standardise everything.”