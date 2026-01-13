Execs see AI and automation as long-term strategic investments

A number of surveys conducted towards the end of 2025 suggest that IT decision makers and board-level executives see the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation as long-term objectives.

The C-suite imperative report from Rimini Street, which based its findings on a Censuswide survey of 4,295 chief financial officers (CFOs), chief information security officers (CISOs), CIOs and CEOs, found that the top tactical initiatives among respondents were cyber security and risk management (44%).

But when asked about their top priority over the next five years, 46% of CIOs and 43% of CEOs point to increased automation and AI adoption. The study also reports that 35% of C-suite respondents aspire to transform their business into a data-driven organisation.



Constellation Research founder and principal analyst R “Ray” Wang, who is quoted in the report, said: “AI is all about exponential efficiency. And it translates to results of 10x faster and 10x better – delivered at 10x cheaper.”

To realise this potential, Rimini Street noted that executives need to have an organisation-wide view of how to enable AI for the business, working in tandem and developing a strong interlock with fellow C-suite counterparts to develop a vision and a well-defined plan to execute against. This includes securing funds needed to invest in – and sustain – the cost of continuous experimentation, implementation and results measurement.

In the meantime, the study suggests that business executives and IT leaders are focused on implementing cloud strategies, fortifying cyber security postures, maintaining compliance and optimising IT costs. These actions – driven by shrinking IT budgets, increasingly sophisticated attacks and growing regulatory complexities – are more tactical in nature, but critical for meeting current business needs. In the long term, the survey results reveal a shift in strategy such as adopting new technologies, improving business continuity and developing internal skills.

When asked about payback for technology investments, the Rimini Street poll found that business and IT leaders expect approximately 27% of payback in the first one to two years, increasing to 37% in three to five years. After six years, survey respondents expect a full return on their technology investment. According to Rimini Street, these findings reflect increasing pressure to prioritise technology initiatives that create lasting impact while maintaining cost predictability.

Discussing the findings, Rimini Street CFO Michael Perica said: “As economic and operational pressures intensify, executives are taking a far more disciplined approach to technology investment. The findings clearly show that organisations want measurable results, faster payback cycles and far more flexibility in how they allocate their budgets.”

He suggested IT and business leaders focus on a “business-driven enterprise software roadmap”, which puts leaders in control of where and when they invest, which he said enables businesses to redirect resources from costly, low-value activities towards initiatives such as agentic AI, with the potential to improve efficiency, strengthen resilience, and support long-term growth and innovation.

The survey reports that 51% of C-suites have a vision for their organisation’s IT estate, which requires a solid, forward-looking roadmap. Rimini Street believes this suggests that over the next five years, business executives are planning to do incremental work on transformational activities such as turning their organisation into a data-driven one.

The survey results from Rimini Street are mirrored in Deloitte’s latest CFO study, which found that chief financial officers expect UK businesses to increase investment in digital technology and assets including AI over the next five years. They do not expect this investment to usher in a period of improved business performance and productivity growth in the short term, although they expect to see this increase over the next five years.

Only 10% of the CFOs surveyed say they are investing in employee training over the next 12 months, but when asked about their five-year plans, almost three-quarters (73%) say they intend to invest in workforce skills.

“CFOs are significantly more positive about improving performance through deploying AI and remain upbeat about technology investment over the medium term,” said Richard Houston, senior partner and CEO at Deloitte UK.

“We know technology was a big driver of US GDP [gross domestic product] in 2025, and we see real potential in the year ahead for AI to boost UK business performance and fuel growth. However, to realise the full value from AI, we must combine human skills with technology and upskill people so nobody is left behind.”