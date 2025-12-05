Jersey to get remote monitoring for vulnerable adults

Jersey is set to roll out remote monitoring across the island to help frail and vulnerable people at home and in the community, with Family Nursing and Home Care (FNHC) signing a contract with Graphnet Health, which will see the supplier’s remote monitoring platform deployed from January 2026.

Jersey hopes the two-year pilot project will keep people at home longer and allow clinicians to intervene earlier if a patient is declining. The monitoring system will focus on frailty and falls during the first year of the project, then it will add pathways for diabetes and wound management in the second year.

The project, which is funded by the Impact Jersey CareTech Challenge programme and delivered by Digital Jersey, will allow patients and carers to use Graphnet’s remote monitoring app and connected devices to record observations such as blood pressure, weight and wound images. This will be available to clinicians in almost real time, and they will receive alerts if any of the readings are abnormal, allowing them to take action if needed.

Amy Taylor, chief operating officer at Digital Jersey, said the CareTech Challenge was launched to “back practical, scalable digital solutions that improve life for older islanders”, adding: “Working with FNHC and Graphnet, we are bringing proven remote monitoring technology into Jersey’s unique health system and using it in a way that fits our island context. If the pilot delivers the impact we expect, this model has real potential to expand across more pathways, more settings and more of our population in the years ahead.”

Digital Jersey is the island’s technology hub and centre of excellence and delivers a range of initiatives using technology to solve challenges on the island. Over the two years of the project, remote monitoring will be deployed to 200 vulnerable adults under the care of FNHC. The organisation is a Jersey charity and provides community healthcare services on the island under contract with the government of Jersey.

FNHC chief executive Rosemary Finley said that as a community nursing organisation, it sees “first-hand the impact that frailty, falls, poorly managed wounds and long-term conditions like diabetes can have on our patients and their families. This project gives our teams a powerful new way to keep a closer eye on people in their own homes, without adding unnecessary burden to patients or staff.

“By using Graphnet’s remote monitoring technology, supported by the CareTech Challenge funding, we will be able to spot early warning signs, intervene sooner and help more islanders remain independent, safe and well for longer,” she said.

Evidence from similar projects in England has shown that combining remote monitoring with population health and shared care records can reduce A&E attendances and emergency admissions by up to 50%.

Digital Jersey, FNHC and Graphnet are planning a series of local engagement events to show people how the new service will work for both patients and clinicians.