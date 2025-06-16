IR35: Use of HMRC CEST tool drops by more than 70%, delayed FOI reveals

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has finally shared updated usage data for its much-maligned online IR35 status checker tool via a Freedom of Information (FOI) response, following a 16-month push for the government agency to release it.

The figures, obtained via FOI by ContractorCalculator CEO Dave Chaplin, show that use of the tool has dropped by 73% since the 2021-2022 financial year, with a marked and acute decline in users over the course of the past 12 months.

The Check Employment Status for Tax (CEST) tool, as it’s known, is intended to help public and private sector organisations individually assess the IR35 status of every single contractor they engage.

It does this by offering users a multiple choice-style quiz about the working arrangements of the individual contractor, before processing the responses to return a result of inside IR35, outside IR35 or undetermined.

The first iteration of the tool was controversially rolled out just one month before a reform of how the IR35 rules work in the public sector came into force in April 2017, and was roundly criticised from launch for being error-prone and unfit for purpose.

In November 2019, HMRC released a revamped version of CEST in preparation for extending the IR35 reforms to the private sector in April 2020.

The onset of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic prompted the government to delay the private sector roll-out of the IR35 reforms until April 2021.

Private sector reforms During the 2020-2021 financial year, CEST returned a total of 703,620 results overall, rising to a peak of 806,432 results the following financial year – when the private sector reforms came into force, the HMRC figures show. Setting aside the results that did not involve contractors supplying their services via a limited company or intermediary, CEST was used 458,413 times during the 2020-2021 financial year, with 50% of users being classified as outside IR35, 31% as inside IR35 and 19% returning an undetermined result. During the “peak” year of 2021-2022, 512,025 contractors working via an intermediary used CEST, with 55% determined to be working outside IR35, 25% classified as being inside IR35 and the remaining 20% undetermined. By the 2023-2024 financial year, CEST usage among this group of contractors dropped to 138,758, which is 73% lower than the peak usage. The number being classified as outside IR35 had risen to 64%, while the number registered as inside IR35 had dropped to 17% – and 19% remained undetermined. “This data confirms what many in the contracting sector have long suspected: confidence and use of HMRC’s CEST tool have fallen,” said Chaplin. “Whilst market factors play their part, we’ve seen no evidence of a collapse in contractor demand that would explain a 73% drop in usage. What’s more likely, and what we are seeing on the ground, is that companies are more informed about IR35 and the flaws in HMRC’s tool and are not using it because it doesn’t deliver the certainty they need.”

HMRC’s take HMRC, meanwhile, has a slightly different take on why usage of CEST has been in decline since its “peak” year of 2021-2022. “We always expected use of the tool to reduce as employers familiarised themselves with the 2021 off-payroll working reforms and the majority of those who use the tool are satisfied with the service they receive,” a spokesperson for HMRC told Computer Weekly. What that statement does not account for is why usage of CEST by PSC contractors has, on a year-on-year basis, dropped by half (48%) between the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 financial year, said Chaplin. “Usage has dropped off by a half in the last year-on-year measure – many years after the familiarisation with the reforms took place,” he said. “So [HMRC] claiming those left using the tool are satisfied is a rudimentary statistical mistake called survivorship bias – mistaking a visible subgroup as representative of the entire group. “A credible satisfaction measure should take account of the other half of people who chose to abandon using the tool.”

Digging into the drops in usage In the FOI response, the figures for the 2023-2024 year are split into two six-monthly periods, with an advisory note that the April 2023 to October 2023 data was recorded before HMRC completed the migration of CEST to its Ocelot platform. As reported by Computer Weekly at the time, Ocelot is an in-house developed platform that is billed by HMRC as “enabling the rapid production of interactive guidance” to make tools like CEST easier for users to navigate. The October 2023 to March 2024 data is also flagged as being recorded once the Ocelot migration had been completed. Computer Weekly queried the drop in usage since CEST was migrated to the Ocelot platform with HMRC, but the spokesperson did not directly answer the question.