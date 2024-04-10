IR35: HMRC rushing to restore CEST source code deleted from Github ‘in error’

The source code for the decision engine underpinning HM Revenue & Customs’ (HMRC’s) much-maligned Check Employment Status for Tax (CEST) tool has been erroneously deleted from public view during efforts to decommission the platform hosting it.

The tool, released ahead of the April 2017 public sector roll-out of the IR35 reforms, is designed for use by public sector entities and medium-to-large private sector firms to help ascertain the employment status of contractors they engage.

As previously reported by Computer Weekly, HMRC completed the migration of CEST to a new in-house developed platform known as Ocelot in October 2023 to add functionality that would make it easier for users to access interactive guidance about how to operate it.

HMRC is now in the process of decommissioning the platform where CEST used to reside, and – during that process – the contents of CEST’s Github repository got removed by mistake, Computer Weekly has learned.

According to a source working on the project, HMRC is scrambling to restore public access to the code, as its removal puts the government tax collection agency at direct odds with the contents of the Cabinet Office’s 14-point Service Standard document.

Point 12 of the document, which is geared towards helping government departments “create and run great public services”, states that public sector IT teams must “write code in the open from the start and publish it in an open repository”, and, if it is not possible to do so, “provide a convincing explanation [about] why this cannot be done”.

A spokesperson for HMRC confirmed the error should be corrected within days, and insisted the department remains committed to ensuring the underlying decision engine logic for CEST remains accessible to the public. “We apologise for removing the logic of our CEST tool from Github,” said an HMRC spokesperson, in a statement. “It was taken down by mistake during work to re-platform the tool and will be republished onto Github by the end of Thursday 11 April.”