NHS trust cloud plans hampered by Trump tariff uncertainty

A plan by Essex-based Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust (PAH) to move some capacity to Nutanix cloud-based services is blocked by uncertainty over pricing amid US president Donald Trump’s recent flurry of on-off, up-down tariffs.

PAH saved £500,000 when it migrated from VMware on end-of-life EMC VNX storage arrays to Nutanix hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) several years ago.

Now its plan to use NC2 services from Nutanix is blocked by pricing uncertainty that doesn’t play well with UK public sector procurement processes.

Recently, the PAH IT team decided on a plan to replace its existing 16 Nutanix nodes with two five-node clusters, where the second of these would be in the cloud on Nutanix NC2.

But, said Jack Ciezak, infrastructure manager at the trust, recent turmoil around tariffs and its effect on pricing have forced the project to be put on hold.

“Because of the uncertainty with the cloud and skyrocketing costs, we stopped,” said Ciezak.

“We decided we’re going to do this very slowly, meaning we’re going to wait to see what will happen, and right now, we decided to have it on-premise.”

NHS procurement Part of the issue here is NHS procurement, which means IT teams must evaluate the market, ask for the release of funds and then have a limited period during which they can finalise the purchase. That means, if prices fluctuate wildly, things can go wrong, said Ciezak. “When Nutanix quote, it is based on today’s date and what the dollar is worth,” he said. “And then we have that for 15 or 30 days, but you cannot get everything done within 30 days, especially when your organisation and your executive has to approve it. “It has to go to the ICS [local integrated care system] to be approved by them,” said Ciezak. “And then this needs to be approved by NHS England, and they only meet once a month. So, before you get everything done, they say, ‘Oh, now the price changed’. “And right now, we do not know what is actually going on with the dollar.”