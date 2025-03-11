Perimeter security appliances source of most ransomware hits

Compromised or vulnerable perimeter security appliances and devices – especially virtual private networks (VPNs) – formed the initial access vector in over half of observed ransomware attacks during 2024, according to data released this week by cyber security insurance provider Coalition in its latest annual threat report, covering 2024.

US-based Coalition, which began offering its so-called Active Insurance policies in the UK back in 2022, said that cyber criminals compromised such appliances in 58% of claims with which it dealt during 2024, with the second most widespread access point being remote desktop products, blamed in 18% of claims.

“While ransomware is a serious concern for all businesses, these insights demonstrate that threat actors’ ransomware playbook hasn’t evolved all that much – they’re still going after the same tried and true technologies with many of the same methods,” said Alok Ojha, head of security products at Coalition.

“This means that businesses can have a reliable playbook too, and should focus on mitigating the riskiest security issues first to reduce the likelihood of ransomware or another cyber attack. Continuous attack surface monitoring to detect these technologies and mitigate possible vulnerabilities could mean the difference between a threat and an incident.”

Unsurprisingly, the most commonly compromised products were all built by ‘household’ names in the industry, including the likes of Cisco, Fortinet, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks and SonicWall. The most common initial access vectors (IAVs) were stolen credentials, used in 47% of such intrusions, and software exploits, seen in 29% of cases.

Coalition’s analysts warned that exposed logins were fast-emerging as an underappreciated and acute driver of ransomware risks. They claimed that the organisation detected more than five million remote management solutions and tens of thousands of login panels exposed on the public internet. It added that, according to its data, most applicants for cyber insurance (65%) had at least one internet-exposed web login panel, and securing these is a requirement for buying its products.

Out of these, the most commonly exposed admin login panels related to VPNs from Cisco and SonicWall, which between them accounted for over 19% of detected exposed panels, followed by Microsoft email services.

In 2024, Coalition also observed a significant number of exposed Citrix panels, which caused significant losses, including more than a billion dollars from the infamous Change Healthcare incident in the US, in which a ransomware gang used stolen Citrix credentials and exploited a lack of multifactor authentication to access the victim’s systems.