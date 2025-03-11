natali_mis - stock.adobe.com
Perimeter security appliances source of most ransomware hits
Perimeter security appliances and devices, particularly VPNs, prove to be the most popular entry points into victim networks for financially motivated ransomware gangs, according to reports
Compromised or vulnerable perimeter security appliances and devices – especially virtual private networks (VPNs) – formed the initial access vector in over half of observed ransomware attacks during 2024, according to data released this week by cyber security insurance provider Coalition in its latest annual threat report, covering 2024.
US-based Coalition, which began offering its so-called Active Insurance policies in the UK back in 2022, said that cyber criminals compromised such appliances in 58% of claims with which it dealt during 2024, with the second most widespread access point being remote desktop products, blamed in 18% of claims.
“While ransomware is a serious concern for all businesses, these insights demonstrate that threat actors’ ransomware playbook hasn’t evolved all that much – they’re still going after the same tried and true technologies with many of the same methods,” said Alok Ojha, head of security products at Coalition.
“This means that businesses can have a reliable playbook too, and should focus on mitigating the riskiest security issues first to reduce the likelihood of ransomware or another cyber attack. Continuous attack surface monitoring to detect these technologies and mitigate possible vulnerabilities could mean the difference between a threat and an incident.”
Unsurprisingly, the most commonly compromised products were all built by ‘household’ names in the industry, including the likes of Cisco, Fortinet, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks and SonicWall. The most common initial access vectors (IAVs) were stolen credentials, used in 47% of such intrusions, and software exploits, seen in 29% of cases.
Coalition’s analysts warned that exposed logins were fast-emerging as an underappreciated and acute driver of ransomware risks. They claimed that the organisation detected more than five million remote management solutions and tens of thousands of login panels exposed on the public internet. It added that, according to its data, most applicants for cyber insurance (65%) had at least one internet-exposed web login panel, and securing these is a requirement for buying its products.
Out of these, the most commonly exposed admin login panels related to VPNs from Cisco and SonicWall, which between them accounted for over 19% of detected exposed panels, followed by Microsoft email services.
In 2024, Coalition also observed a significant number of exposed Citrix panels, which caused significant losses, including more than a billion dollars from the infamous Change Healthcare incident in the US, in which a ransomware gang used stolen Citrix credentials and exploited a lack of multifactor authentication to access the victim’s systems.
CVEs set to jump in 2025
As part of the set of services Coalition provides, it sends out zero-day alerts to its customers as and when new vulnerabilities are discovered, and constantly monitors for new vulnerabilities.
As such, its annual report also includes data on some of the more widespread common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) it saw in 2024 – issues with Citrix, Fortinet, Ivanti and Palo Alto Networks prominent among them.
Looking ahead to 2025, Coalition’s analysts said the number of published vulnerabilities would likely increase to more than 45,000, a rate of nearly 4,000 every month, up 15% over the first 10 months of 2024.
This aligns closely with data released in February by the Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (First), a non-profit, which suggested that CVE volumes may even top 50,000 this year.
A combination of new players in the CVE ecosystem, evolving disclosure compliance practices and a rapidly expanding attack surface are likely behind the growing number of vulnerabilities being reported on.
“This year’s report focuses on the most crucial security risks that under-resourced organisations should understand to better calibrate their defensive investments to bolster resilience,” said Daniel Woods, senior security researcher at Coalition.
“Calibration involves balancing security investment across vulnerabilities, misconfigurations and threat intelligence, while also responding to emerging threats, such as zero-day vulnerabilities exploited in the wild. That’s why Coalition issues Zero-Day Alerts to help businesses, especially SMEs with limited security resources, stay ahead of these vulnerabilities and reduce alert fatigue by prioritising those posing the greatest risk.”
Read more about ransomware
- This key member of the Black Basta ransomware gang is wanted by the US justice system. He narrowly escaped extradition at the end of June 2024, with the help of highly-placed contacts in Moscow.
- Several factors, including the impact of law enforcement operations disrupting cyber criminal gangs and better preparedness among users, may be behind a significant drop in the total value of ransomware payments.
- The criminal ransomware fraternity was hard at work over the festive period, with attack volumes rising and a new threat actor emerging on the scene.