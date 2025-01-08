Software AG shrinks with sale of Alfabet and Cumulocity

The Software AG group started the new year with a slew of changes, announcing the close of the sale of its Alfabet enterprise architecture and strategic portfolio management product and of its IoT platform Cumulocity, the departure of CEO Sanjay Brahmawar, and the relaunch of its Adabas & Natural [A&N] and Aris product sets as standalone businesses.

The identity of the buyers of Alfabet and Cumulocity have yet to be disclosed, according to a Software AG spokesperson.

A&N provides non-relational transactional database software, which includes its own programming language, and processes billions of transactions for business processes across platforms including mainframe, Linux and the cloud.

Aris is business process mining and management software, focused on SaaS systems for enterprises. Its process modelling and process mining software is said to be geared towards enabling its customers to manage the entire process lifecycle.

These moves follow the announcement of the sale of Software AG’s “Super iPaaS” business to IBM in December 2023 for €2.1bn, only six months after US private equity group Silver Lake had acquired Software AG for €2.6bn.

The firm has been owned by SilverLake since May 2023. Software AG has long been known as second only to SAP as a German IT supplier, and it was founded in 1969.

As the holding entity of the Software AG group, Software GmbH [limited liability company], it recently announced that it has closed the sales of Alfabet and Cumulocity, following the divestments of the webMethods, StreamSets and [industrial analytics software] TrendMiner businesses in July 2024. TrendMiner was sold to a German industrial analytics specialist provider Proemion in April 2024.

Sanjay Brahmawar has also departed as group CEO. The changes are being presented as part of a strategy to operate Adabas & Natural (A&N) and ARIS as standalone businesses, each led by their own management teams.

In a statement, the holding company described Brahmawar as “instrumental in evolving Software AG from a legacy software company to a modern, subscription and SaaS business, focused on ARR [Annual Recurring Revenue] growth. He drove the acquisition of StreamSets which, combined with webMethods, was later recognised in the market as Super-iPaaS, culminating in the business being acquired by IBM in July 2024. Brahmawar was also integral to the carve-out and divestments of the TrendMiner, Cumulocity and Alfabet businesses.”

Brahmawar said: “It has been a privilege to lead such a well-respected company through many significant moments in its recent history, and to have worked with such a talented and committed team of professionals”.

Silver Lake has appointed Martin Biegel, Martin Clemm, Robin Colman and Toktam Khatibzadeh to lead Software GmbH, which will operate Software AG’s central functions, as well as being the holding company for ARIS, and Adabas & Natural (A&N).

Software AG has an active user groups community worldwide, with European country groups in the UK, the Nordics and the Netherlands, as well as in the German-speaking countries. It has user communities for Alfabet, Cumulocity and webMethods, as well as for Aris, and Adabas & Natural.