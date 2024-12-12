Nokia and Motorola integrate drone tech for public safety and mission-critical industries

One of the key tools for today’s emergency services is the deployment of drones ahead of first responders to enable early assessment of a situation’s severity, helping to support efficient resource allocation. Hoping to set a new standard in this arena and other mission-critical industries, Nokia and Motorola Solutions have undertaken a drone technology integration to launch an artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced, turnkey, automated drone-in-a-box product.

In making the launch, the companies said drone as first responder (DFR) programmes have demonstrated an increase in first responder safety by providing tactical intelligence and enabling better coordination, oversight and transparency in operations. The solution integrates Nokia Drone Networks with Motorola Solutions’ Cape drone software, which is said to offer the benefits of transformed public safety and industrial operations such as enhanced situational awareness, streamlined remote operations, faster decision-making, and enhanced operational efficiency, safety and sustainability.

In operation, the solution enables public safety and mission-critical industries to remotely dispatch drones from one or multiple operation centres to assess emergencies and hazards while also receiving AI-powered intelligence that can inform and accelerate decisions.

Flight-safe features in the Motorola Cape software adjust the drone’s path to avoid obstacles, stay within a geofenced area and adapt to changing terrain altitude, with assistive AI helping operators analyse real-time data. Nokia’s drone-in-a-box technology connects via 4G/LTE or 5G networks for broader reach and seamless remote operation beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS).

For critical infrastructure industries, such as oil and gas, ports, utilities, mining, energy and manufacturing, BVLOS and remote operation capabilities can enhance industrial worker safety and lower the costs of operating hard-to-reach sites like offshore wind farms. Multiple drone-in-a-box systems can also serve as a sustainable alternative to helicopters, significantly reducing carbon emissions.

Commenting on the potential of the launch, Roxana Kennedy, chief of police at Chula Vista police department in California, said: “In 2018, we created and developed the world’s first public safety drone as first responder programme in partnership with Motorola Solutions, utilising its Cape drone software. Since then, we’ve successfully flown over 21,000 missions. Our DFR programme has been instrumental in critical life-and-death situations by providing aerial awareness or helping officers deescalate incidents by delivering real-time, vital information.”

Jehan Wickramasuriya, corporate vice-president of AI and intelligence platforms at Motorola Solutions, added: “We’re innovating where our customers need us most to bring them better intelligence for faster decisions. This drone-in-a-box solution furthers our commitment to drone innovation that seamlessly fits within our customers’ current workflows to give those charged with our safety actionable live-stream insights while simplifying evidence collection.”

Stephan Litjens, vice-president of CNS Enterprise Campus Edge Solutions at Nokia, added: “We are proud to collaborate with an innovator like Motorola Solutions in this significant step toward a more mature and sustainable drone industry for the benefit of our customers, workers and community. Together, we are setting technology best practices in drone connectivity and AI. With an open API architecture that facilitates easy integration with third-party applications, and other solutions like Nokia’s MX Grid, Nokia drones in a box and Motorola Solutions’ Cape software, we are transforming drones into daily helpers for public safety and mission-critical operations.”

Nokia Drone Networks are compliant with international industry standards and offer long-lasting technology with upgradable components that reduce electronic waste.