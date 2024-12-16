Top 10 software development stories of 2024

It is no surprise that artificial intelligence (AI) is having a big impact on software development, given the hype across the IT sector for all things AI-related. One area of great interest for software teams is the use of large language models (LLMs) to generate code. This is being seen as the next evolution in programmer productivity.

Speaking in October, Simon Dawson, head of engineering at Atom Bank, said AI can also be used for upskilling and training, and can help managers identify inexperienced software developers with potential.

“We’ve got lots of senior software engineering staff that we need in our organisation, but we are trying to look to grow more at the junior level and help those people to become senior developers, maybe sooner than they would have,” he said.

AI can work like an autocomplete for source code. But it offers far more, such as the ability to generate code based on natural language input. People who have not programmed for many years can produce useful applications quickly, cutting out the steep learning curve associated with developing new software functionality from scratch. It also helps to document code and can be used to simplify integration between different IT systems.

AI also offers non-programmers a direct way to become citizen developers without the need to learn to code. Intsead, a low-code/no-code environment uses the power of AI to turn natural language queries into code. It may not result in a fully working application, but such tools help people get started and, more importantly, free up time for overstretched software development teams.

There are two other significant areas of interest in software Computer Weekly has looked into this year. The first is Java, which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2025.

The write once, run anywhere philosophy behind Java and its runtime compilations means Java applications are optimised for the hardware they use, at the point of execution. This means Java applications can take advantage of new processor optimisations more easily than applications written in programming languages that must be compiled into executable code before they are run. Some of the experts Computer Weekly has spoken to believe code optimised at runtime by Java’s just-in-time compiler are more efficient than if someone tried to hand-code the same functionality.

However, one of the clouds hanging over Java is changes to the licensing of Java and the Java Development Kit (JDK) needed to create and run applications.

The other big news in software development concerns Linux and the open source community. The decision in October to remove Russian software developers from the Linux kernel maintainers list illustrates the impact geopolitics is having on the open source community. Any US sanctions to prevent people from certain countries from participating in open source projects not only has the potential to destroy global collaboration, but could also open the floodgates to wider scrutiny, involving possible background checks on software engineers working in all businesses.

Here are Computer Weekly’s top 10 software developer stories of 2024.

1. Why developers must work smarter, not just faster, with generative AI With a lot to play for, including legal precedents, how can dev teams approach GenAI risks with a view to strong mitigation strategies?

2. Interview: Budgeting in nanoseconds At high-performance financial exchange LMAX Group, applications are allowed just eight nanoseconds of latency – but how does it achieve this? We find out from the company’s chief technology officer (CTO), Andrew Phillips.

3. Rise of the citizen developer: GenAI and the democratisation of code Computer Weekly asks artificial intelligence and data specialists for their take on the large language model-powered rise of so-called ”citizen developers”.

4. AI in the enterprise: How to build an artificial intelligence dataset The successful execution of an enterprise’s AI strategy lives or dies on the quality of the data underpinning it, so how can companies ensure they are on the right path when it comes to cracking on with the early stages of this process?

5. Open source promises advantages for business applications Open source software may provide a cost-effective approach to building business applications, as well as ensuring transparency, but there are challenges to keep in mind.

6. Forrester: Tips for assessing hybrid cloud management Cloud-native works for new workloads, but legacy IT needs a different approach, which is why IT leaders rely on hybrid cloud deployments.

7. LLMs explained: A developer’s guide to getting started A guide to help enterprise developers use large language models securely, efficiently and cost-effectively in their applications.

8. Making software development greener We look at what IT leaders can do to help reduce the environmental impact associated with developing software.

9. Tips for migrating to OpenJDK Interest in OpenJDK, and in commercial support for it, has intensified as Oracle Java SE becomes increasingly expensive.