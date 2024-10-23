How AI helps junior programmers and senior managers

The emergence of large language artificial intelligence (AI) models for programming languages opens up the possibility of AI developers and AI assistants to human software developers.

While it has quickly become the must-have programmer’s aid, at a recent roundtable hosted by GitLab, Simon Dawson, head of engineering at Atom Bank, discussed how AI can also be used for upskilling and training, and help managers identify inexperience software developers with potential.

“We’ve got lots of senior software engineering staff that we need in our organisation, but we are trying to look to grow more at the junior level and help those people to become senior developers, maybe sooner than they would have,” he said.

While it is unclear how far AI technology will go to help junior software developers grow their skills, Dawson said: “We are making an assumption around the technology, but there will be some unintended consequences of AI that we don’t yet know about yet.”

During the roundtable discussion, Kishor Toshniwal, enterprise architect at Community Fibre, discussed how he recently went back to coding thanks to the help of an AI, which assisted him in developing some scanning software for the equipment the telco installs.

He recognised that having the ability to scan the equipment via a mobile phone would remove one of the biggest headaches Community Fibre’s installers face. “I had no clue how to scan using the phone’s camera. Neither did my developers. But by using an AI code generator, we were able to identify the code and bring it into our environment.”

The experience offered him a way to return to coding. “To be honest, for the last 15 years, I have not written a single line of code. But I was excited and so happy that I had something working. This has changed my perspective. I can now put 25% of my work time towards core software development. I believe large tech companies have a lot of senior managers who are also writing code again, and this is a good thing,” he said.

Having an AI assistant help with coding is seen by those in senior managerial roles as a way to dabble in coding. David DeSanto, chief product officer at GitLab, added: “Our VP of engineering still writes code at GitLab.”

At another event – the recent Microsoft AI Tour in London – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella discussed how he uses Microsoft’s own AI coding engine in GitHub. “I always joke that every weekend I can go back to programming with GitHub Copilot and actually finish a project in a finite time,” he said.