The AI developer opportunity

There is growing realisation among IT leaders that artificial intelligence (AI) will become a powerful tool to help them tackle the challenges of driving digitisation at pace while handling a shrinking talent pool.

Recent research has shown that AI has the potential to plug the skills gap in software development. Providers of robotic process automation (RPA) tools also see a huge opportunity in the use of AI-based code generation for speeding up RPA.

The use of AI-based software development is something many IT leaders feel is likely to become commonplace to address the growing IT skills shortage, with more talent needed to support digital business initiatives.

A 2022 Nash Squared digital leadership report, based on a global survey of 1,785 IT leaders found that the war for talent, and keeping pay demands reasonable, emerges as a big challenge. The survey reported that 70% of digital leaders state that a skills shortage prevents them from keeping up with the pace of change.

Nash Squared also found that 62% think that organisations will never have enough technology staff and a similar number (60%) feel that the rising cost of living has made salary demands unsustainable.

According to the Nash Squared survey, 74% of digital leaders feel that their government’s policies are completely ineffective at tackling the skills shortage. But many feel that AI offers an opportunity to plug the gap in the tech talent market. Nash Squared reported that, on average, digital leaders plan to use digital labour to automate around 1 in 6 (16%) of their workforce over the next five years.

The viability of AI software developers In August, researchers published a paper, The communicative agents for software development, which demonstrated the viability of using AI to automate programming. The researchers said their experimental results demonstrated the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the automated software development process, which was driven by ChatDev, a large language model-based tool for creating customised software using natural language. “By employing multiple agents with different roles, we have proposed a new paradigm in generating software systems, alleviating code vulnerabilities, and identifying and resolving potential bugs,” they stated in the paper. Although the study may potentially help junior programmers or engineers in the real world, the researchers found that it is challenging for the system to generate perfect source code for high-level or large-scale software requirements. They said that this difficulty arises from the AI agents’ limited ability to autonomously determine specific implementation details, often resulting in multiple rounds of lengthy discussions. Additionally, large-scale software development proves challenging for both AI-base code reviewers and testers, as it becomes difficult to identify defects or vulnerabilities within the given time constraints.