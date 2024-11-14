Apple hit by Which? with £3bn legal claim that iCloud service charges are ‘anti-competitive’

Consumer rights advocate Which? is pursuing a £3bn legal action against Apple on behalf of millions of UK consumers it claims are locked into the technology giant’s iCloud storage platform.

Which? has instructed law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher (UK) LLP to oversee the legal proceedings, in the hope of securing a share of the £3bn for 40 million UK iCloud users it claims have been unfairly locked into using Apple’s cloud storage service by its “rip-off” pricing since 1 October 2015.

Specifically, it is claimed that Apple has breached competition law by “favouring its own cloud storage services” on iOS devices, and by failing to resolve technical restrictions that lock users into the iCloud platform, while making it difficult for users to seek out alternative providers.

For the case to proceed, Which? needs to obtain permission from the Competition Appeal Tribunal so it can act as class representative, and pursue the claim on behalf of the millions of UK consumers it claims are affected.

“Which? believes taking this action is essential to changing the behaviour of huge companies like Apple that use their market dominance to engage in anti-competitive practices that reduce choice and drive up prices for consumers,” said the company, in a statement.

“iOS has a monopoly and is in control of Apple’s operating systems, and it is incumbent on Apple not to use that dominance to gain an unfair advantage in related markets, like the cloud storage market. But that is exactly what has happened.”

One way it is alleged that Apple does this is by prohibiting iCloud users from backing up their phone’s data with a third-party provider, and making them pay to store any additional data that goes over the free 5GB limit it offers users.