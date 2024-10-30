Microsoft and Google in war of words following launch of anti-competitive cloud coalition

Microsoft has taken issue with a newly formed cloud-focused lobbying body, known as the Open Cloud Coalition (OCC), describing the organisation is an “astroturf group” organised by Google.

The OCC debuted on Tuesday 29 October, positioning itself as a group focused on making the public cloud a more transparent, open and competitive market for enterprise IT buyers.

The group has 10 founding members, including a mix of internationally known cloud services providers (including Google Cloud) and domestic suppliers. They have all committed to assisting competition watchdogs across the UK and Europe with their various cloud market anti-trust probes.

Former Cabinet Office ICT chief Nicky Stewart is the OCC’s senior adviser and told Computer Weekly, ahead of the coalition’s launch, that its creation had been years in the making.

Previously, Stewart had served as the commercial director of the UK-based public sector-focused infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) provider UKCloud, until the company was placed in liquidation in October 2022.

A decade before the company’s demise, UKCloud was being lauded by the UK government as a UK tech market success story, after winning a series of lucrative public sector cloud deals following the launch of the SME-friendly G-Cloud procurement framework.

The amount of public sector cloud spending UKCloud secured through G-Cloud increased quarter by quarter until it hit a peak of £8.1m during the first quarter of 2016-2017, with its financial report of that year showing the firm made a profit of £4.4m.

At that time, the company was also the third biggest provider of cloud services to the public sector, according to G-Cloud Digital Marketplace sales figures.

The following year, however, its fortunes started to change, with the firm reporting a downturn in profit, revenue and customer usage, with its 2018 accounts attributing this to increased competition from the likes of AWS and Microsoft, which both opened UK datacentre regions in late 2016.

As this shift in the company’s fortunes played out, members of its senior leadership team repeatedly spoke out about how the country’s ecosystem of cloud providers were suffering as a result of the US hyperscalers setting up shop in the UK.

Some of the conversations that led to the creation of the OCC can be traced back to that time, Stewart told Computer Weekly.

“We really felt there was a need to give the industry a voice, and that became very challenging because of UKCloud’s position [in 2022] but now we’re the other side of that, I’ve had the freedom and bandwidth to start having conversations with all kinds of companies [affected by the hyperscalers] again and it’s been amazing to see just how aligned we are,” said Stewart.

The group’s formation comes when regulators and competition watchdogs in the UK and Europe are scrutinising the way hyperscale providers, namely Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft, operate.

This is on the back of concerns about the dominant hold these two providers have on the market, and whether the way they price their services (from a discounting point of view) or the lack of interoperability that exists between competing cloud platforms, is making it difficult for customers to switch providers.

Microsoft’s cloud licensing practices, which see the software giant charging customers more to run its software in its competitors’ clouds, have also been singled out for scrutiny by competition authorities.

In the UK, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched an investigation into the UK cloud infrastructure services markets after the communications regulator Ofcom found evidence of AWS and Microsoft dabbling in anti-competitive behaviour.

“The Ofcom report and the CMA investigation, certainly in the UK, has focused the minds of people, and many companies that have commercial relationships with hyperscale cloud providers have felt discomfort at how they have been treated by them,” Stewart added.

“In the UK, people are feeling more empowered and there has been a real kind of convergence of opportunities as a result, which is why we’ve formed the coalition now. It’s time to throw another voice in the pot.”