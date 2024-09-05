UK’s C-suite more technically skilled than others, finds Accenture

The UK’s C-suite boasts some of the most technically savvy executives in the world, according to research by Accenture.

Looking into CEOs and board members across thousands of global companies, the technology service provider found 23% of higher-ups in the UK have a technology background, either through having worked in such a role at a tech company, having held a decision-making role in tech, or having skills in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, data or cyber security.

The same can also be said of a quarter of FTSE 100 senior execs, and 19% of CEOs of FTSE 100 companies.

These figures overtake other countries and regions globally, with only 16% of board or C-suite members in Europe having tech exposure, as well as 20% in France and 22% in North America.

“Britain’s most powerful businesses have elevated their technology talent in a relatively short space of time, showing the UK is not just a place of science and technology heritage, but the home of tech leadership in Europe,” said Emma Kendrew, Accenture’s technology lead in the UK.

“With generative AI acting as the impetus for businesses to rethink their operations, it’s critical to have technology acumen at the top.”

AI is becoming an increasingly important part of business strategy, and many businesses are finding it difficult to fully see their AI plans to fruition because of a lack of employees with the technical skills required to work on these projects.

This also means that higher-ups making businesses decisions should be increasingly tech-savvy, and Accenture found some companies are now starting to hire people for chief of AI roles.

Leaders are certainly more tech-savvy now than they were even three years ago – where only 17% of the C-suite in the UK had tech experience.

When it comes to skills, many believe hiring more women could help close the skills gap in the UK as it would give businesses a larger pool of talent to fish in, as well as help prevent some of the biases introduced into AI and other technologies as a result of non-diverse teams.

Accenture found that of the 40% of British businesses run by women, almost a third of these leaders have technology experience, compared with only 18% of men in the same position.

“It’s hugely encouraging to see the experience women in technology are bringing to leadership teams today,” said Kendrew. “With organisations completely focused on long-term growth, diverse teams bring in a range of experiences that drive innovation. Emerging technology like AI can benefit all sectors and regions in the UK.”