rock_the_stock - stock.adobe.com
Siegwerk strengthens global manufacturing operations with managed SD-WAN
Global manufacturer enhances operational security and digitisation with managed SD-WAN, managed security and professional services
Secure cloud networking services provider GTT has deployed a managed software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) across the assets of printing ink and coating manufacturer Siegwerk, offering dedicated internet access, internet security and managed firewall services.
A 7th-generation family business in operation for over 200 years, Siegwerk provides customised offerings for a variety of packaging needs – from functional and “eye-catching” to safe and sustainable.
GTT has been a strategic partner to Siegwerk since 2018, providing it with a global managed SD-WAN, dedicated internet access, internet security and managed firewall services covering 65 offices and production sites. The global manufacturer also relies on GTT’s services for network sourcing, visibility, orchestration, management and security, enabling, said the tech firm, business agility and cost-effectiveness across its global business footprint.
To date, Siegwerk has been able to effectively manage and prioritise its application and network performance, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity to its vital manufacturing and supply chain operations.
Now, the scope of the secure global networking offering has been increased to include distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) mitigation and enhanced professional services support to ensure inline defence against DDoS attacks, safeguarding data analytics functions, and preventing the disruption of manufacturing operations and loss of productivity.
“At Siegwerk, we’re expanding the applications for inks and coatings, from enabling breakthrough product designs to innovations that support a circular packaging economy,” said Mohamed El Ashmawy, chief information officer at Siegwerk.
“Our global network is critical to our success, and we are happy to continue working with GTT to keep our business secure and connected – even in regions where sourcing robust connectivity can be challenging,” he said. “Our partnership with GTT has helped us control costs whilst increasing available bandwidth across our network by 40%, supporting reliable access to the cloud and helping us propel our digital strategy forward.”
Tom Homer, president of the Europe division at GTT, said: “We are proud to provide the secure and resilient connectivity and security services that optimise Siegwerk’s network performance and safeguard its digital resources for the life of its evolving network.
“The renewal and expansion of our partnership with Siegwerk demonstrates how GTT’s robust and reliable solutions continue to successfully meet the high demands of today’s data-driven manufacturing industry.”