Norwegian Refugee Council leverages Okta for Good cyber scheme

Following a series of high-profile data breaches that originated via its tech, identity and access management (IAM) technology supplier Okta introduced a Secure Identity Commitment earlier in 2024, doubling down on measures such as hardening its infrastructure and adopting internal security-by-design policies, and championing customer best practice.

As part of this push, Okta ploughed millions of dollars into its pre-existing corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, Okta for Good, to extend security assistance to non-profits and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) working in areas such as climate change or social justice.

Among the beneficiaries of Okta for Good is the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), one of Europe’s longest-standing refugee charities, which has roots dating back to 1945 when millions of displaced people were on the move across Europe after the Second World War.

At the core of the NRC’s work lies the principle of protecting the rights of displaced and vulnerable people in periods or locations of crisis. It does this through active aid programmes assisting refugees in their host countries, supporting the work of the United Nations (UN) and other NGOs, and advocating on behalf of those in need to uphold their rights and develop long-term, durable solutions to the global refugee crisis.

It works all over the world – from Afghanistan to Central America, Gaza, Myanmar, the Sahel and Sub-Saharan Africa, and Ukraine, to name just a few – reaching 10 million people every year through around 15,000 workers backed by an annual budget of $750m. It is based in Oslo, although its tech team also works out of Berlin, and its IT staffers are frequently deployed to conflict zones which, according to CIO Pietro Galli, is both a challenge and an opportunity to get closer to the actual problems.

A longstanding NRC man, Galli spent over a decade in the field – including stints in the Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan and Uganda in Africa, Kosovo in Europe, and Jordan and Lebanon in the Middle East – before taking over the IT function almost a decade ago.

“When I came to IT in 2015, what I was asked to bring was to be complementary to the mission of the NRC and drive it further through technology,” he says. “We’re not implementing technology for technology’s sake, we’re implementing technology to allow us to reach more people, to allow us to be more effective and efficient, and Okta does come into that very well.”

Cyber challenges for NGOs Collectively, charity organisations face huge risks from cyber criminals and other threat actors. NGOs often run their IT estates on a shoestring budget and their volunteer workers don’t always understand the need for good cyber hygiene, leaving them open to financially motivated cyber criminals. Additionally, NGOs with interests that conflict with hostile governments may face targeted interference from nation-state hackers whose employers they have crossed. In the NRC’s case, these include both nation-state threats and crossfire from cyber warfare, which Galli has seen in both Gaza and Ukraine. Realistically, he says, the NRC cannot do much to protect itself from such threats, so here it falls back on its security providers – such as Okta. At the same time, the NRC also faces the same run-of-the-mill threats that smaller NGOs and businesses see. “These could be opportunistic attacks, for example, our staff falling for phishing emails … giving away credentials or downloading malware, [so] we could have portions of our workers, either individuals or groups, being at risk,” says Galli “We are not a small player and therefore we are also a target of fraud and scam attacks. We are – as all companies are – potentially victim to internal mistakes. “These are the broad cyber security challenges. I would add that we do this in the context of conflicts where poor, or no, infrastructure exists – we work in countries where at times of conflict governments switch off or strongly control the internet. We have to operate in that environment – we may have no power grid, so we rely on generators or solar, we rely on satellite connectivity, which has high latency and low bandwidth.”

‘Do no harm’ The NRC’s work with governments also puts it at risk of targeted intrusion by malicious actors seeking to access government officials. And of course, its work with refugees, who having lost their homes and livelihoods are highly vulnerable people, and may also be dissidents wanted by unpleasant regimes, means its data protection practices must be unimpeachable. “Okta for Good has helped us develop principles and training material for our staff around data responsibility. For us, responsibility goes beyond data protection,” explains Galli. “That responsibility, in a few words, is to do no harm in a digital way. ‘Do no harm’ is a principle introduced in humanitarian work which means that whatever you do, you must not add to the harm that has already been felt by the people in need. “This is even more important when we apply digital to contexts where people are not digitally native, or their maturity or understanding of the use of digital tools may be non-existent.” “Okta for Good has helped us develop principles and training material for our staff around data responsibility. For us, responsibility goes beyond data protection” Pietro Galli, Norwegian Refugee Council Galli relates an experience in what is now South Sudan back in the 2000s: “There’s no electricity [but] there’s a little church compound with a little internet café, and a woman with a little baby on her back, she doesn’t even have shoes, is invited to come to speak to a relative. “She doesn’t know what that means but she comes anyway to this little building which has a generator and a satellite connection. She sits down in front of a computer, that she has never seen before, and suddenly there comes the voice of a relative who has left and gone to the US. That is the context in which we operate – she had no clue of what the technology was.” Of course, things have moved on apace since then. More of the NRC’s work has gone digital and this means it must take on more responsibility if it is to provide help to people at their lowest ebb. Or, as Galli puts it: “We have the power. It’s an uneven relationship, and we have to acknowledge it and be very conscious about it. “But we also operate in highly digital contexts. In Ukraine, for example, after the onset of the invasion, we used completely online, digital tools to register over half a million refugees through chatbots and two-way comms provided by some of our other tech partners. That was the first time we did it at that scale, and it allowed us to quickly distribute cash through the banking system.”

Okta for Good The NRC’s overall IT journey is understandably very different from that undertaken by a private sector organisation. As Galli puts it: “I wouldn’t say we were an overhead, but we’re definitely not the main investment area. If you compare us to any other business, the amount of money spent on technology is significantly lower.” Okta, he explains, allows the organisation to do more better and quicker with its limited resources under difficult circumstances without having to invest significant sums, allows its staffers to save time in repetitive IT tasks and focus on their vital efforts around the world. But it goes further than that. “When you’re talking to Okta, it’s not just a commercial conversation that we’re having. Okta is committed to understanding our mission and what we’re trying to do,” says Galli. “I went to Oktane [Okta’s annual customer conference] and was on stage; we were given the opportunity to tell our story. That’s an important platform. “Okta runs a number of programmes. One that we have applied to in the past is a technology leadership programme; the other was a grant opportunity where we pitched our data responsibility ideas and we got a grant to develop a number of trainings on data responsibility that we agreed with Okta to put out for the sector. “The idea is that we can use money from Okta to do things that the NRC needs, but also that others in the sector need, and we make those freely available. “Okta for Good helps you to be able to do things that you would like to do, but that you will never be able to with your operating costs. It’s a little lump investment, but it has to be targeted to a specific piece of work that you can carry out,” says Galli. So far, the NRC has created 24 training videos, ranging in their focus and complexity, some basic and some more advanced looking at issues such as working with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). It is working on making these available in other languages, including three of the UN’s working languages, Arabic, French and Spanish, a process that should be complete by the middle of 2025. Reflecting on the NRC’s relationship with Okta, Galli urges other non-profits not only to work on their cyber security, but to seek help and guidance from peers. “If you’re a non-profit starting on this cyber journey, reach out to us, we’re open and ready to share, and I think there’s a good community out there too for that,” he says. “It can look daunting, but for us it’s been an important journey.”