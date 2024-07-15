WHO launches digital health collaboration network

The European arm of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has created a digital health network for member states, focused on solving barriers to using technology in health and care.

The Strategic Partners’ Initiative for Data and Digital Health (SPI-DDH) consists of more than 100 representatives from the 53 European member states, as well governmental, intergovernmental, non-governmental organisations, WHO collaborating centres for data and digital health, academia and the private sector.

Its aim is to look at and solve issues related to digitally transforming healthcare, attempting to foster a culture where patients and staff can benefit from affordable, safe and person-centred technology.

WHO regional director for Europe, Hans Henri P. Kluge, said: “The shared purpose that brings us together today is to create a new dialogue that engages the right stakeholders around the topics that matter most. No single entity can unleash the full potential of digital health and data.

“But through the knowledge and understanding cultivated through this platform, we can work together to ensure that the values of equity and human rights are at the core of health systems in a digital era.”

According to the WHO, countries in Europe are still struggling with several issues relating to data and digital systems, including costs, implementing and governing digital transformation and poor health data interoperability.

A report by the WHO on digital health in Europe found that only 2% of national health budgets on average were allocated to digital transformation in the few countries able to report this expenditure, while only 35% of countries had policies in place addressing the use of big data and analytics. There are also issues around staff and patients trusting digital systems, particularly raising concerns with privacy and security.

The network has created four working groups, each focusing on different challenges.

One will be working on responsible artificial intelligence (AI) and using technology to unlock capacity and access to healthcare. Another group will work on leveraging data and digital technologies to prevent people from going into hospital and help them in their homes. The third group will be taking an ecosystem approach to standards and interoperability, while the fourth will look at strengthening public health, focusing on mental health.

The overall aim is to develop scenarios for healthcare delivery and use of data that can be used to inform further transformation of health systems in Europe.

In February 2024, the WHO published a global digital health initiative, aiming to assess needs, build capacity and collaborate on digital health in all member states.

In the UK, NHS Shared Business Services (NHS SBS) launched a one-of-a-kind framework agreement in February, intended to provide NHS and social care with ways of tackling digital challenges in their organisation.

The framework consists of 40 vetted consultancy services that will be able to provide a range of supportive measures to the sector. This includes digital training and upskilling of staff, support to deliver digital projects, clinical informatics advisory services, and provision of temporary digital, data and technology (DDaT) staff.