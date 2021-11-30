Compliance, device management a challenge for NHS cyber teams

Although the NHS has come on by leaps and bounds in cyber security terms since the 2017 WannaCry incident, compliance and device management complexities are still creating significant and potentially critical security gaps, according to the results of a series of freedom of information (FoI) requests by asset visibility and management specialist Armis.

Out of more than 80 NHS Trusts across the country that responded to the firm’s questions, 14% of respondents were not able to demonstrate compliance with the health service’s own Data Security and Protection Toolkit (DSPT), 46% did not comply with the National Cyber Security Centre’s Cyber Essentials scheme, and 62% did not comply with Cyber Essentials Plus.

Furthermore, 37% did not comply with the EU’s Network & Information Security Directive (NIS) and over two-thirds (67%) of the NHS Trusts were not ISO27001 compliant.

Although the vast majority (85%) of NHS Trusts were able to identify all devices, including medical ones, on their networks, 41% had no real-time risk register relating to those assets, and just under a third did not identify or monitor medical devices used for remote patient management – which is a concern in light of projected spending increases on connected healthcare devices.

“NHS Trusts are doing their best in the face of some extraordinary challenges, but unfortunately the list of challenges keeps getting longer,” said Conor Coughlan, general manager for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Armis.

“The role of technology is obviously critical, yet its vulnerabilities have also been exposed by unscrupulous bad actors who, regrettably, believe that targeting healthcare services is acceptable. From WannaCry in 2017 to recent ransomware attacks in Ireland, the need to defend systems and devices in hospitals is self-evident.

“As IoMT [the internet of medical things] proliferates, gaining visibility and understanding of these devices is paramount because without specialist technology, visibility into device estates can be as low as 60%,” said Coughlan.