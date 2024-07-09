Room to grow in UK for Tata Consultancy Services after half a century

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is only bettered in size by Accenture and IBM Global Services, with a customer list already containing the world’s largest and best known corporates.

In the UK, TCS competes in the top three with Accenture and AWS, the company’s UK head Amit Kapur told Computer Weekly

Globally, TCS employs 600,000 people in every corner of the world, and it is a bellwether of the IT services sector. Next year will be its 50th year in the UK, where it has 23,000 staff, about 80% of which are technologists.

Kapur admitted recent years have been a challenge in the UK, but added that the IT sector has been better positioned than many to navigate stormy waters. “It is fair to say the UK economy has been hit by numerous macro-economic events in recent years, beginning with Brexit, but we have not seen IT decisions slowed down by customers,” he said.

In fact, he said, many UK business leaders have used this background to look at their operating models, which has seen them call on service providers: “UK customers have gone forward and made decisions despite the macro challenges.”

Customer context Partnerships with long relationships appear more common in the sector today, with cyclical changes in supplier to drive down cost less important than having a supplier that understands the business. Kapur said, for an IT services company, an understanding of the “customers context” is as important as knowing the latest digital technologies: “A contextual understanding of a customer is gold.” This deep understanding of a businesses IT needs is built up over years of work by service providers working across all technologies with customers. There’s currently an increase in long-term outsourcing deals and more partnerships between IT services companies and their customers, said Kapur. Even businesses that prefer a multi-sourced environment are scaling back and consolidation of IT suppliers at large businesses. “With firms that are mature with their multi-sourcing, there is a move towards using a small subset of suppliers,” said Kapur. In the UK, TCS serves the biggest banks and retailers, and delivers huge number of pensions, including The National Employment Savings Trust (Nest) and the Teachers’ Pension Scheme. As well as its 23,000 UK-based workforce, 70,000 staff in India and other parts of the world are serving UK customers.

UK growth While finance, pensions and retail are examples of large mature markets for TCS, the UK public sector is a growing opportunity which is relatively untapped. Kapur admitted that accessing the UK public sector has not been easy, but said it is changing. “Having work delivered from India was always the UK goverment’s worry, but we have good engagement now.” Public sector work in the UK still represents only single digits as a percentage of UK business for TCS, but this is growing. TCS already provides services to the Department of Work and Pensions, public sector organisation pension provider Nest, the Department for Education, the BBC, and Cardiff City Council in local government. “It has grown a lot recently, and given the names of customers in the sector, it has the potential for further growth within existing and new customers,” said Kapur.

Human and robot coexistence While the UK public sector is a vertical growth strategy for TCS, artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly underpinning everything it does, demanding a global plan. Kapur said the company is reshaping its skills base to take advantage of the business opportunities AI is creating. It is offering training and certifications on AI to its staff. Kapur said that out of 600,000 people, it has already trained more than 200,000 in AI and will soon get close to 300,000. Generative AI (GenAI) is one of the biggest drivers. “It has caught attention in the past nine to 12 months and has really accelerated,” said Kapur. All of TCS’s customers are either using or testing AI, according to Kapur: “There is nobody who wants to be left behind. GenAI represents an opportunity, and people also see it as a threat. So, the option of not doing anything doesn’t exist in anyone’s notion.”