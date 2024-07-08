Motorola Solutions to open global R&D centre in Ireland

Looking to recruit highly skilled personnel focused on designing software for the company’s land mobile radio (LMR) portfolio, with plans for expansion across other technologies in the future, Motorola Solutions is opening a research and development (R&D) centre in Cork, Ireland.

Following investments of more than $12bn in R&D and acquisitions over the past decade, Motorola Solutions said its ecosystem of technologies is centred on safety and security, with LMR representing a foundational core.

Modernised with broadband and advanced data applications, LMR remains at the forefront of providing public safety agencies with the communications they rely on and need.

To date, the company has deployed more than 13,000 LMR networks worldwide, which see use with governments and enterprises for secure communications designed to work in extreme conditions.

The R&D centre complements Motorola Solutions’ existing footprint in Ireland, which is focused on delivering the emergency services’ secure communications network, Ireland’s National Digital Radio Service. The investment is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland – the agency responsible for the attraction and retention of inward foreign direct investment into the country – and is expected to generate 200 highly skilled jobs.

The team in Cork will join a global workforce that is said to be focused on developing communications, video security, access control, artificial intelligence and command centre technologies to help address the growing scale of safety and security challenges. Employment opportunities are concentrated on three areas: software development; test and automation; and general management and operations.

In the former, Motorola is looking to help shape future software development for critical communication devices and infrastructure, creating what it hoped will be impactful services that keep communities safe and businesses thriving.

Test and automation roles will aim to “craft seamless automation processes” that power mission-critical systems that drive innovative offerings for real-world challenges, and the general management and operations jobs will play a pivotal role in steering business and operational excellence.

“Decade after decade, the durability of our mission-critical LMR technology helps protect those who protect us all,” said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO of Motorola Solutions. “Our new centre in Cork will contribute to advancing our future vision for LMR, while building upon the collective impact of our more-than 20,000 employees, who are innovating what’s next for our customers around the world.”

Peter Burke, minister for enterprise, trade and employment of Ireland, said: “It’s fantastic news that Motorola Solutions has chosen Cork City for their new global R&D Centre. Regional investment is a priority for government, and the creation of 200 highly skilled jobs in R&D is a significant boost for the region.

“The new Centre will be a welcome addition to the already thriving city centre, and will provide exciting new work opportunities for technology talent. It is encouraging to see new investments in R&D technologies, which is very much in line with our National AI and Digital strategies. I want to thank Motorola Solutions for their continued investment in Ireland and I wish all the team the best with this new venture.”