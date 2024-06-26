Israel’s cyber chief calls for international front against Iranian hackers

Gaby Portnoy, director general of the Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD), has called for countries to work together in a “joint front” to combat Iranian state-linked hacking.

He said hackers linked to Iran are targeting Saudi Arabia, Oman, Canada, the UAE, the UK, Germany and Austria among others, including countries that regard Iran as an ally.

“This makes Iran’s aggression a regional and international one, not only an Israeli one,” Portnoy told a conference in Tel Aviv.

He said Iranian-linked hacking groups such as MuddyWater, linked to Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security, and Imperial Kitten, linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, were posing threats internationally.

The INCD director said that since Hamas attacked Israel on 7 October 2023, cyber attacks against Israel have become more aggressive and are targeting more critical national infrastructure.

The Tel Aviv-based directorate, which has links to the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre, is responsible for Israel’s civil cyber defence and developing cyber security policy.

Speaking at the Cyber Week annual conference held at Tel Aviv University, Portnoy said hacking groups were using “psychological warfare” in attacks against Israel and other countries. “Information extracted is distributed to various media channels like Telegram and X (previously Twitter), and mostly not identified as being Iranians,” he said.