Benelux specialised venture capital fund finds global deep tech investments

An independent fund, imec.xpand, is benefiting from a partnership with Belgian research giant imec to find the right investments and more.

The first imec.xpand fund was kicked off in 2017 and attracted a loyal base of investors. They closed their second fund on 2 May 2024 – €300m to invest in “transformative semiconductor and nanotechnology innovations”.

In 2020, imec.xpand invested in Celestial AI, as one of the “first tickets in”, meaning it was one of the first investors. Celestial AI is a US company that’s developing optical interconnects in silicon, creating a platform that tackles the memory bandwidth problem. It can be integrated in a chip and applied to datacentres, but also to any other sector where the memory wall poses a problem.

Imec.xpand partners with Belgian research giant imec – and even shares the name. But it is an independent fund with a mission to make a financial return for institutional investors. It invests in deep tech and health tech, picking best-in-class no matter where in the world the startup is located. It works with imec to help minimise the technology risk, by finding gaps in the technological roadmap of a startup which can benefit from imec’s know-how and ecosystem of partners.

Another way imec helps is by advising the companies the fund invests in on process technology and supply chain, provided such expert advice is requested. “To find the best opportunities, you have to leverage the whole value chain, which is in the US, Asia and Europe,” says Jonathan Fajardo Cortes, principal at imec.xpand. “That’s why our fund has a global scope – especially when it comes to the semiconductor industry.”

Imec.xpand invests in deep tech, which is to some extent sector-agnostic, since semiconductors are everywhere. It invests in pure chip technologies, but also in other industries like mobility, energy and healthcare, where semiconductor and semiconductor-based innovations make a big difference in the specific application. The partnership with imec also allows imec.xpand to make early-stage bets with a high degree of confidence they are on the right path, without requiring startups to have revenues.

“If an investor asks you for recurring revenues at series A, they most likely don’t understand what deep tech entails. You have to believe in the technology, the size of the potential market and the path to it,” says Cortes.

“We want to see a high barrier to entry, defensible IP and a market that’s big enough to be worthwhile,” he adds. “It all has to do with timing of entry into the market. If you worked on a technology for 10 years, that makes it really hard for another company to catch up in just some months.”

If an investor asks you for recurring revenues at series A, they most likely don’t understand what deep tech entails. You have to believe in the technology, the size of the potential market and the path to it Jonathan Fajardo Cortes, imec.xpand