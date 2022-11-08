How Imec hopes to industrialise artificial intelligence

The Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre (Imec) is one of the world’s top 10 research and technology organisations (RTOs), performing both pure and applied research – and, most importantly, spotting promising research that is ready for industrialisation, and preparing that technology for use in industry.

To do all this, Imec brings together industrial players to cooperate on technological innovations that will have an impact over the next 10 years. The partners share talent and intellectual property as well as cost and risk. The Belgian RTO also works with university partners, both in Belgium and abroad – and some of the researchers at Imec are also affiliated with universities.

A case in point is Steven Latré, who leads artificial intelligence (AI) research at Imec and is also a part-time professor at the University of Antwerp. His primary area of focus is in combining sensor technologies and chip design with AI algorithms to provide solutions in the sectors that need AI most, such as healthcare.

According to Latré, AI is nearing a critical phase where the algorithms demand more computing power than the hardware can provide. Some of the work Imec is doing might help to alleviate that bottleneck. The research organisation has its eye on those challenges and is also focused on three areas it thinks will have the most impact on industry in the near future – cloud AI, edge AI, and AI in healthcare.

Cloud AI Machine learning algorithms are becoming very greedy in terms of computing resources. Popular systems, such as DALL-E and Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3 (GPT-3), require a great deal of computer power. DALL-E generates digital images from natural language descriptions, while GPT-3 uses deep learning to produce human-like text. “The amount of intelligence is very high in these systems, and they produce beautiful results,” says Latré. “The downside of that is that the amount of computation that they need is really blowing up right now. If you look at the evolution of the demand for computing power and then compare that with the evolution of computer performance, you see that there will be a problem very soon.

“Up until about 10 years ago, these kinds of AI models were increasing their demand for computing power by a factor of about two every two years. This aligned very nicely with the evolution of CPUs, which also doubled in power about every two years.”

“However, over the last 10 years, we’ve seen the demand for processing power increase by a factor of 10 every year. This means that whatever we build today, by two years from now the computing speed will have doubled, but the amount of computation that will be required by AI will have grown by a factor of 100.”

With a growing number of huge AI models, each with growing levels of intelligence, progress in AI will hit a bottleneck very soon. Imec is looking at ways of solving this problem – and researchers think the best option is at the intersection of software and hardware, building new computer system architectures that can handle the workload and evolve hand-in-hand with the algorithms. “We run the risk of having another AI winter, where these systems will kind of work, but will be way too slow to do it all. That’s what will happen if we do nothing about it now” Steven Latré, Imec The training phase of AI is just one of the areas where compute needs are increasing very rapidly. During this phase, machine learning systems crunch enormous sets of labelled data and develop neural networks. But it doesn’t stop there. An increasing demand for computing power is also occurring at other phases in the development and deployment of AI systems. The models generated in the training phase are very big, with a huge number of neurons and parameters. When these models are deployed in an application that runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the requirements for computing power will be similar to what is needed at the training phase. The demand will increase by a factor of 10 every year. “We already see that with the DALL-E and GPT-3 type of environments,” says Latré. “They aren’t something you simply download on your computer and just press play and you play with it. Five years ago, you could do that. Today you can’t. “If you look at the criticism of deep learning 20 years ago, people were not saying that it didn’t work, they just said it was too slow to ever build something tangible enough. Computing power grew enough to accommodate those algorithms, but the same problem will occur in five or 10 years from now. We run the risk of having another AI winter, where these systems will kind of work, but will be way too slow to do it all. That’s what will happen if we do nothing about it now.”

To boost the performance of cloud AI, Imec is building new computer system architectures, technology that will allow designers to build the next generation of supercomputers – so computational performance can catch back up with the requirements of AI algorithms and evolve hand-in-hand with them. Latré thinks the way to meet this increasing demand is not to focus on hardware or software in isolation, but to work on the two together.

Edge AI The second topic Imec is working on is edge AI. While it is important to have huge computing resources in the cloud, it is also important to have some of the power of the current models on smartphones or on wearables – and the models should be personalised. “Think of an AI system that is constantly helping me out in how I exercise,” says Latré. “An Apple Watch system could measure my entire lifestyle on the device itself, and it could give me personalised recommendations. That already requires a very complex AI model, but now add to that the fact that it is personalised for me, and things become even more complicated.”

In some ways, the challenges with edge AI are similar to those with cloud AI – but there are some important differences. Energy consumption is a bigger concern on edge devices. You can’t burn as much energy as you can in the cloud. After all, edge technology runs on very small batteries, which means it requires different types of machine learning. Imec takes the practical approach that the more you know about the application and the sensors, the more efficient you can make your AI model. There are a lot of optimisations that can be made to reduce energy consumption – and that is in stark contrast to cloud AI, which needs to perform general compute services. While the AI community is lagging in building specific algorithms for edge applications, Imec feels it is important enough to be considered an area of focus, and is working on it now. “We are really looking at the tight integration with sensors,” says Latré. “If you know the type of sensors you have and the kind of application you want to develop, you can then design the AI compute model to fit it. One of the advantages we have as a large research organisation is that we have the range of expertise needed for this integrated approach.”

Imec already possesses some of the key technologies and skills. It has been building sensors for years, it has algorithms that are tailored to sensors and it builds specific AI computer chips – current generation deep learning types of chip. It is also researching neuromorphic chips, which mimic how the human brain functions. The brain, after all, uses very little energy to perform tasks that no modern AI algorithm can even touch.