Nutanix beefs up AHV hypervisor, doubles down on AI

Nutanix is making it easier for organisations to move away from VMware and deploy artificial intelligence (AI) workloads through a slew of enhancements unveiled at its Next 2024 conference in Barcelona last week.

For starters, it announced new Nutanix AHV deployment options with partners such as Cisco to certify Cisco UCS blade servers to run AHV, giving customers the flexibility to use the AHV hypervisor on compute-only or storage-only nodes. Nutanix is also working with other partners to broaden the range of new and existing server configurations certified for AHV.

Furthermore, Nutanix is now supporting the repurposing of many of the most popular vSAN ReadyNode validated server configurations to run Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure with AHV.

Together, the changes can help customers lower the total cost of ownership (TCO) when modernising their infrastructure, according to the company.

“We are excited to work with our partners to expand the reach of Nutanix AHV to compute-only servers beyond traditional hyperconverged servers, further accelerating its adoption by enterprise customers to simplify operations and increase cyber resilience,” said Thomas Cornely, Nutanix’s senior vice-president of product management.

“This year celebrates the 10th anniversary of the launch of Nutanix AHV hypervisor with a continued focus on innovation to deliver the best enterprise virtualisation and containerisation platform,” he added.

The resilience of AHV-based systems is also being improved by new multi-party approval controls for changes to Secure Snapshot to protect against ransomware and threat actors, and forthcoming support for multi-site disaster recovery to minimise workload downtime during outages.