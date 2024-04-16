Recognising APAC’s trailblazers in digital transformation

Striking a balance between cyber security and user experience can be a tough job when rolling out cyber security measures, but the National University of Singapore (NUS) has managed to do so in a two-year project aimed at protecting its user community, systems, and data against cyber threats.

Dubbed Safe (Security and Freedom for Everyone), the initiative was recognised at this year’s Computer Weekly Innovation Awards APAC for not only deploying capabilities such as passwordless access, but also fostering a culture of security awareness and cooperation.

Besides NUS, other digital trailblazers such as DBS Bank and others were also recognised for their efforts to drive the use of artificial intelligence (AI) across their organisations, improve operational efficiencies and tap the power of data analytics and AI to deliver business insights.

Each project was assessed based on its business impact and value, innovation in solving a business problem and change management, which is instrumental to the success of any digital transformation initiative.

During a BrightTalk webinar, IT and business executives from across the region tuned in to learn about the winning projects and the outcomes that were achieved. Here are the winning entries:

NUS: Balancing security and user experience The National University of Singapore’s Safe initiative has strengthened the security of IT systems and end-user devices while prioritising user experience through passwordless access.

Citic Telecom CPC: Gleaning data insights with AI

Hong Kong’s Citic Telecom CPC has built a data platform that leverages large language models to generate insights and speed up data retrieval and analysis.

DBS Bank: Making AI pervasive The bank’s AI Industrialisation Programme has been instrumental is industrialising the use of data and AI across its business, resulting in over S$370m of incremental economic benefits.