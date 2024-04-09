Is a cyber arms control treaty out of reach?

The outbreak of war in Ukraine in February 2022 marked the dawning of a long-predicted era in which cyber space became as much a theatre for warfare as the kinetic battlefield, but a little over two years on, no progress has been made on establishing the rules of war as they pertain to cyber tools and weapons, an issue that now urgently needs to be addressed.

This is according to a newly published paper from the European School of Management and Technology (ESMT’s) Digital Security Institute (DSI) in Berlin, and the Technical University of Darmstadt in Germany, which explores some of the challenges facing effective regulation and control of cyber weapons.

Based on a literature review considering the challenges and obstacles facing cyber arms control measures, and interviews with subject matter experts, DSI research associate Helene Pleil and her colleagues examined the hurdles that need to be overcome by the international community.

The researchers concluded that traditional measures of arms and weapons control cannot really be applied to cyber tools, so alternative and more creative solutions will have to be thought up. Pleil argued that one path could be to define and sanction the use of cyber tools, rather than the tools themselves, to enable agreements to be made and upheld.

“According to the literature and experts, neither the control of a cyber weapon nor any other technological regulation for cyber space will work,” said Pleil.

“Instead, the focus must be on banning certain actions, since experts do not see any chance for verification mechanisms, especially because of the high level of intrusion that would be required,” she said.