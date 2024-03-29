Organisations getting better at spotting identity fraud

The barriers to committing identity fraud are tumbling down, but organisations are proving that thanks to adoption of more advanced monitoring tools and software, assistance from artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, and improved links with external and third-party databases, they are more than capable of addressing the problem.

This is according to a newly published report on identity fraud produced by sector specialist Yoti, which is intended to be the first in an ongoing annual series.

In the report, Yoti explored how fraudsters continue to explore different tactics in search of a pay-off, including the use of deepfakes and tampered with documents, and how the quality of such documents, particularly fake national IDs and driving licences that can now be generated by AI, have become incredibly sophisticated and convincing, as well as cheap – they can be procured in some instances for about £12.

“We are pleased to publish the first edition of our identity fraud report, which explores the fraud trends we’ve seen over the past 24 months. We delve into why we believe a layered approach to fraud detection provides the best results – using a combination of technology and a team of verification experts to keep businesses and people safe,” wrote the report’s authors, Yoti global operations manager and fraud expert Mick Larkin, and fraud team lead Mykola Voloshyn.

“As an identity provider, we have a unique insight into the techniques fraudsters are using. We can see where they are focusing their efforts and how these are changing over time. We continue to develop our tools to ensure we stay at the forefront of detecting and preventing fraud.”

Is fraud increasing? It’s hard to tell Organisations may be improving their ability to detect fraud and thus, higher volumes are being detected and notified, but in reality, this does not mean that fraud is necessarily going up or down, and it is a challenge to understand the true scale of what is going on. Nevertheless, because low-level fraud is more easily accessible to more people now, it is likely that volumes are increasing as fraudsters take advantage of the low hanging fruit. And as noted, advances in technology are definitely making it easier to produce convincing fake documents – although some jurisdictions are more at risk of this than others – according to Yoti’s data, the most fraudulent drivers’ licences seen in the past two years come from Sri Lanka, Thailand, Portugal, Lithuania and Nigeria, whereas more fraudulent national IDs appear to originate from Cyprus, Poland, Indonesia and Slovenia.