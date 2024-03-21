HMRC legacy UK customs system to be switched off for good

HM Revenue & Customs has announced it will officially turn off its legacy customs management system in early June 2024.

The Customs Handling of Import and Export Freight (Chief) system, which has been in use for more than 30 years, was originally due to be fully replaced by the new Custom Declaration Service (CDS) in March 2020. However, the date was then pushed back to March 2023, eventually settling on the final date of 4 June 2024.

The shutdown of the Chief system has been in the works for several years, during which time it has been running in tandem with CDS. The import declarations function of Chief was switched off in September 2022, but businesses are still able to submit export declarations on the system.

While many businesses already use CDS, those that still submit customs declarations through Chief now only have a few months to transition to the new system – from 4 June, no customs declarations will be submitted through Chief. Currently, 30% of all export declarations are submitted through CDS, and HMRC is providing support and help to businesses moving across.

Sarah Hartley, HMRC’s director of border change delivery, said the department was encouraging businesses to move over “as soon as they can so the transition to CDS is as smooth as possible for everyone”.

“The open migration for exports from Chief to CDS marks a key milestone for HMRC, and we would like to thank all our partners who were involved in making this achievement happen,” she said.