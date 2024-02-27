Microsoft goes public with pledges to foster innovation and drive competition in AI economy

Microsoft claims its multi-point plan to promote innovation and competition in the artificial intelligence (AI) market represents the biggest commitment it has made in the company’s 49 years of operation.

The company has published a list of pledges, actions and principles that it’s holding up as a show of its commitment to “providing the broad technology access needed to empower organisations and individuals around the world to develop and use AI in ways that will serve the public good”.

This is important, said Microsoft vice-chair and president Brad Smith in a blog post, because regulators are already asking questions about whether the rise of AI will lead to new tech monopolies forming, as new entrants come to market or legacy providers “reinforce their existing positions”.

“The principles we’re announcing today commit Microsoft to bigger investments, more business partnerships, and broader programs to promote innovation and competition than any prior initiative in the company’s 49-year history,” he wrote.

At the moment, in the AI market, the “competitive pressure is fierce” and the pace of innovation is “dizzying”, but – based on Microsoft’s past actions and experiences of other big technological shifts – it now appreciates the importance of taking a proactive and constructive stance on addressing regulatory concerns.

“We believe it is critical for companies and regulators to engage in open dialogue, with a goal of resolving issues as quickly as possible – ideally, while a new product is still under development,” said Smith.

“For our part, we understand that Microsoft must respond fully and cooperatively to regulatory inquiries so that we can have an informed discussion with regulators about the virtues of various approaches. We need to be good listeners and constructive problem solvers in sorting through issues of concern and identifying practical steps and solutions before a new product is completed and launched.”