We need backup! Pennsylvania police data loss shows why

Earlier this month, two public sector IT systems in the US state of Pennsylvania lost data – and human error was blamed.

One dataset lost was a police department application for managing and logging evidence in criminal proceedings. The other concerned user-generated pension estimates.

But if there was human error, is it fair to blame – and fire, as happened in this case – the administrator who carried out the maintenance and lost the data? Or do the fairly regular news stories of data lost during routine IT work point to failings at the level of policy and procedure, and especially the importance of backup?

How did Pennsylvania lose police data? Of the two incidents, the loss of police evidence recording appears far more serious because of its impact on the workings of the justice system, but the police were keen to point out that no physical evidence was lost. Only, presumably, records of its submission to the police system. The state administration office blamed “human error” for “limited data loss” during “routine server maintenance” on 1 and 3 January and in 77 servers. At the time of writing, not all the data had been recovered. The state police declared one of two computer systems used to track evidence was back online by 15 January. Meanwhile, some county officials downplayed the data loss. One said they had a paper trail of evidence anyway; the other had their own forensics lab. Neither response really tackles the key point – which is that such data should not be irretrievably lost in the first place.