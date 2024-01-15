Cosmetics retailer Lush dealing with mystery cyber incident

Dorset-based cosmetics retailer Lush has fallen victim to a cyber security incident of a currently undisclosed nature, via a brief notice posted to its website on 11 January.

“Lush UK&I is currently responding to a cyber security incident and working with external IT forensic specialists to undertake a comprehensive investigation,” the organisation confirmed. “The investigation is at an early stage, but we have taken immediate steps to secure and screen all systems in order to contain the incident and limit the impact on our operations. We take cyber security exceptionally seriously and have informed relevant authorities.”

Because the precise nature of the incident remains undisclosed, Lush will face inevitable speculation that it has been affected by ransomware, but this is entirely unconfirmed.

At the time of writing, Lush’s retail website remains accessible over a public internet connection, which strongly suggests that many of its internal IT systems are unaffected.

Ransomware attacks frequently result in multiple systems being pulled offline – often by panicked IT admins – leading to website outages for customers, which is not currently the case.

Brian Boyd, head of technical delivery at i-confidential, said: “Details [of] this breach are still emerging, so it’s not clear what type of attack Lush is experiencing, but it sounds like the company is investigating the incident and working to contain its spread.

“Lush is a massive cosmetics company that operates globally, so the perpetrators have potentially gained access to a treasure trove of customer data, which they could use to extort the company or to execute targeted phishing scams,” he said. “Lush must inform impacted parties as a priority so they can take steps to protect their data. Customers must understand if and how their data has been impacted, because any compromised information could be used against them.”