Belgian researchers raise speed limit in European datacentres

Partially funded by grants from the European Commission, Belgian research and technology organisation (RTO) imec recently completed work that demonstrates powerful new concepts that can now be used by manufacturers to speed up data networks.

The aim of the research project was to reduce costs, improve yield and lower power consumption. Now, the fruits of the work are expected to be used over short distances to speed up datacentres – and then over greater distances for applications related to 5G.

A team of researchers at the internet technology and data science lab (IDLab) presented their prototypical optical receiver, which achieves a gross data rate of 200Gbps, at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) in Glasgow during the week of 2-6 October 2023. IDLab is a part of the imec research group at Ghent University in Belgium.

Not only is this new approach ultrafast, but it is also highly scalable. Speed and scalability are the two primary prerequisites for any technology used to meet the soaring requirements of performance-hungry applications. The new optical receiver works by co-integrating a travelling-wave SiGe Bi-Complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (BiCMOS) transimpedance amplifier with a silicon photonics Ge photodetector.

“The use of mainstream SiGe BiCMOS makes the technology more scalable, which also makes it more affordable,” said Peter Ossieur, programme manager for high-speed transceivers at IDLab. “Manufacturers can integrate more features and at the same time produce a higher volume of chips.”

Why speed is so important Modern applications – including artificial intelligence, cloud computing and 5G – consume vast quantities of data and need to process that data at ever-growing rates. While processing power continues to increase at astounding rates, that evolution alone will never keep up with demand. And even though specialised chips are being developed to meet the requirements of specific applications, many algorithms rely on fast data exchange between different computing and storage elements in a datacentre. Optical communication networks, which are delivering increasingly higher levels of performance, are a big part of the solution. Optical technology already provides the backbone for communication within virtually all datacentres. But some of the shortcomings of optical technology are development time and cost and power consumption. “The highest-performing optical datacom transceivers today use eight channels carrying 100Gbps each, for a total data rate of 800Gbps,” explained Ossieur. “Our innovation doubles the channel capacity to 200Gbps, which allows manufacturers to reduce the number of channels, while maintaining the same data rate. This means transceiver complexity can be reduced to improve manufacturing yield and lower unit costs. The other advantage is that power consumption also comes down.”