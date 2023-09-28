How Akamai is driving growth in APAC

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region has been a hotspot of growth for Akamai, a pioneer in content delivery networks (CDNs) that publishers, broadcasters, and other companies in the media and entertainment industry have come to rely on for delivering content to their customers.

The company recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, which also marked two decades of operations in the APAC region where it expanded its business in tandem with the evolution of the internet and increasing digital adoption.

As cyber threats continued to rise, Akamai also bolstered its security portfolio, which includes a cloud-based web application firewall that disrupted the web application security market, along with distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) mitigation services.

Earlier this year, the company ventured into cloud computing with Akamai Connected Cloud, a distributed cloud computing platform that leverages its extensive infrastructure footprint, spanning over 4,100 locations across more than 130 countries.

In an interview with Computer Weekly, Parimal Pandya, Akamai’s managing director for APAC and Japan, outlines the company’s growth journey in the region, how it stacks up against competitors, and its strategies for driving the next phase of growth.

How is Akamai doing in the APAC region and where are the hotspots of growth? Parimal Pandya: There are very few companies in our space that have been around for 25 years, especially in Asia where we’ve been around for 20 years. It’s an amazing story and it’s also very humbling in some ways. What we’ve experienced in Asia and the journey that we’ve taken mirrors the journey that all the markets we serve have gone through – the adoption of broadband, mobile phones, cloud computing and digitisation of almost everything we do today. With those developments, we’ve seen our role in people’s lives expand, whether it’s watching a cricket or rugby game or buying something online. It’s been amazing to see the journey that we as a society have taken over the years. But each country in the region is also unique. While we talk about being global, we’re also increasingly hyperlocal. I’m proud to say that the business we’ve built rests on the shoulders of every customer in every industry in the markets we operate in, which begs the question of where do we go from here? The size and scale that we have in Asia are unparalleled. There’s probably only a handful of companies that do more and have deeper and wider reach than us in Asia. Our portfolio of services is also broader than that of others. Our Connected Cloud offering, for example, is our effort to be the one-stop shop for you to build, run, deliver and accelerate your applications while protecting your applications and IT infrastructure. You've got some of the biggest companies with the deepest pockets and perhaps the strongest technology chops in Asia. We are lucky to be working with almost all of them, and that has helped to fuel our growth. Parimal Pandya, Akamai We have a wide range of capabilities to take the burden off the major corporations that we work with, without having to worry about resilience, security, scale and capacity, enabling them to focus on innovating and serving their customers. We will continue to invest and aggressively drive our business, whether it’s content delivery, which we’ve been doing for 25 years; security, which is now our fastest-growing business; or cloud computing, which we are getting into with a vision of how it’s going to change. We’re excited about the journey we’ve taken, including the roots and relationships we’ve established and where the industry is heading in each of our three lines of business. We think we can help organisations innovate, serve their customers, and in the process, reduce costs and improve their profits, which is what everybody wants.

I’d like to zoom in on the three lines of business where Akamai has different competitors, whether it’s the hyperscalers in CDN and cloud computing, or Cloudflare in security. How is Akamai differentiating itself from the competition? Pandya: Let me take the questions on a few lines. First of all, we should ask ourselves why we want to be in all of those businesses. And why do we believe that we can be unique and provide value to our customers? The answer lies in our DNA, which is our ability to run large, complex systems and infrastructure at scale with reliability and enterprise-grade quality. For example, if you think about what we did to deliver content to as close to the end user as possible to provide a better experience, that same vision led us to do the same with security. Protecting infrastructure at the edge before an attack gets to your datacentre is something we not only do well but can also integrate with our delivery capabilities. When it comes to cloud computing, we are not trying to get into the cloud computing business as a ‘me too’ and do what others have done. I think our vision, again, is deeply rooted in our DNA, which is the fact that we can build and deploy distributed infrastructure. Another point is that we’ve almost always been driven by where our customers have taken us. If you look at our company’s history, every innovation we brought to market was led by a marquee customer who was a trailblazer in their industry. They know we’re good at this and have asked us to solve their problems. We’ve been able to go toe-to-toe with those customers, which has allowed us to build world-class content delivery and acceleration services and compute capabilities that are part of our portfolio. We’re fortunate to work with some of the most innovative and ambitious companies in the world and that has, in turn, helped us to stay innovative.