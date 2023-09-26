Sony alleged victim of new extortion gang

An emergent cyber extortion operation going by the name Ransomed.vc claims to have compromised the systems of Japanese electronics and entertainment giant Sony.

The incident is currently neither confirmed nor denied by Sony, although Computer Weekly understands the organisation is aware of the claims.

According to screenshots pulled from the gang’s leak site, the operation has compromised “all of sony systems [sic]”.

In a poorly worded threat, a Ransomed.vc representative wrote that the gang did not plan to ransom the corporation but rather intended to sell the data.

They said this was due to Sony not wanting to pay, suggesting there has been some contact between the cyber criminals and their victim.

The group also posted a file tree of the alleged data leak, although this appears to be under 6,000 files. It has not made any public ransom demand.

The attack does not appear to have involved the deployment of any ransomware locker on Sony’s systems, which is now a common enough tactic among cyber extortion gangs, as demonstrated by Clop’s MOVEit attacks.