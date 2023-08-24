Teenage Lapsus$ ringleader was responsible for crime spree, UK court rules

The alleged teenage ringleader of the Lapsus$ cyber extortion collective, which hacked into the systems of multiple high-profile victim organisations in 2021 and 2022, has been ruled responsible for his hacking spree at Southwark Crown Court.

The 18-year old from Oxford, who was first named as Arion Kurtaj earlier is year, is autistic and was earlier deemed unfit to stand trial, so he did not appear in court to give evidence.

He was charged with offences including blackmail and fraud, and six counts under Section 3 of the Computer Misuse Act, which covers unauthorised acts with intent to impair the operation of a computer.

A second teenager, who is still 17 and as such cannot be named, was convicted of an offence under the Computer Misuse Act and on one count of fraud, and will likely be sentenced later this year.

Following the verdict, detective superintendent Richard Waight of the City of London Police described a “complex and sensitive investigation” that had involved a multi-agency response, and spoke of the various challenges faced throughout the police investigation and judicial process.

“We thank the judge and jury for being patient throughout the trial, during deliberations and for the subsequent verdicts,” he told reporters.

Kurtaj’s defence counsel, David Miller, described a “vulnerable” adolescent who had spent time in care. “Keep in mind Arion Kurtaj’s psychological make-up, and in particular his psychological condition, his education or lack thereof – could he be the highly intelligent, competent genius that the prosecution set out at the beginning?” he told the jury during closing speeches.