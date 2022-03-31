Lapsus$ cyber crime spree continues despite arrests

The arrests of seven people in connection with the Lapsus$ cyber crime group by UK law enforcement seems to have done little to dent the gang’s ability to conduct high-level cyber attacks, as a fresh data breach at software company Globant drags in many prominent customers of the firm, including Meta, Alphabet and Apple.

Lapsus$, which it is important to remember is not a ransomware gang in the traditional sense, has shot to prominence in the past two months thanks to a series of high-profile attacks on tech companies including Nvidia, Samsung, Ubisoft, Okta and Microsoft, resulting in data exfiltration, extortion and leakage.

The group’s operation against Globant, which was founded in Argentina in 2003 but is now based in Luxembourg, has supposedly seen up to 70GB of customer data leaked. According to reports, the leak includes credentials used by Globant admins to access various development platforms including Confluence, Jira and GitHub.

The dump also appears to include source code folders relating to multiple Globant customers, although Computer Weekly has not determined the data’s veracity.

Globant confirmed the breach on Wednesday 30 March. A spokesperson said: “We have recently detected that a limited section of our company’s code repository has been subject to unauthorised access. We have activated our security protocols and are conducting an exhaustive investigation.

“According to our current analysis, the information that was accessed was limited to certain source code and project-related documentation for a very limited number of clients. To date, we have not found any evidence that other areas of our infrastructure systems or those of our clients were affected. We are taking strict measures to prevent further incidents.”

Computer Weekly reached out to both Alphabet and Meta to confirm the extent of the breach, but neither organisation had responded at the time of writing.