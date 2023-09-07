More than two million now work in UK tech, says CompTIA

In 2022, there were more than two million people working in the UK’s tech sector, accounting for 6.3% of people in employment in the UK, according to CompTIA’s State of the tech workforce UK report.

Research by the non-profit found the number of people in tech roles increased by 75,280 in the past five years, reaching 2,043,622 workers by 2022, and contributing £82.6bn to the UK economy.

The world of tech work has been in flux in recent times, initially seeing increases in tech hiring as the pandemic highlighted the importance of technology adoption. However, in the past year, threats of redundancies have left people uncertain about the safety of their jobs – although this was not necessarily reflected in job numbers or hiring patterns.

Over the next year, the number of tech jobs in the UK is expected to grow even more, with CompTIA predicting 17,000 new roles in 2023.

“New employment opportunities continue to emerge as our reliance on technology grows,” said Jason Moss, CompTIA’s vice-president of global business development for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

But Moss pointed out that the diversity landscape of the industry hasn’t improved, and with women making up a large proportion of the UK’s working population, the industry is missing out on much-needed talent – CompTIA’s research found women account for 17% of people in tech roles, despite accounting for 49% of the working population in the UK.

“We need to lower barriers to access by making sure job specs don’t contain cumbersome ‘requirements’ that are surplus to the role, and getting them in front of a wider audience than simply those on LinkedIn,” he said.