Finish government to bolster spending on cyber-AI defences

Finland’s National Coalition-led right-wing government is planning to accelerate the pace of artificial intelligence (AI) security-based innovations that are aimed to strengthen the country’s defences against the rising occurrence of cyber attacks directed at state and private organisations.

The proposals, which are currently being cost-appraised by the Ministry of Finance for inclusion in the 2024 national budget, are expected to increase Finland’s spending on improving cyber security defences by 30% from its 2023 level to €280m in 2024. The exact spending on cyber defence, and the portion allocated to cyber AI, will be revealed once the government finalises the 2024 budget in October.

The general framework for prime minister Petteri Orpo’s proposed government initiatives on enhancing national security will closely align to the findings and recommendations of a detailed analytic report on AI threats.

The Security threat of AI-enabled cyberattacks (STAIC) report was jointly produced by the state transport and communications agency Traficom in collaboration with the National Emergency Supply Agency (NESA/Huoltovarmuuskeskuksen) and WithSecure, one of Finland’s leading private operators in the cyber security space.

NESA, a central government organisation operating under the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, serves as the Finnish state’s principal expert agency in providing planning and operations related to the maintenance and development of national security of supply.

Funded by Traficom, the STAIC report recommends scaled-up state and private investments to advance innovations in the cyber defence. The fundamental focus of the innovation, the report suggests, should be invested in developments that help strengthen state and corporate security while preventing adversaries from gaining an advantage with AI-enabled cyber attacks.

The STAIC report estimates that cyber attackers will, over the next five to six years, be able to develop AI tools capable of autonomously finding vulnerabilities in IT systems, as well as supporting the planning and execution of attack campaigns that employ stealth to evade defences.

Sophisticated tools Moreover, the report forecasts that cyber criminals will also develop more sophisticated tools to mine and collect information from compromised systems, especially open-source intelligence, said Andy Patel, an AI research analyst at WithSecure. “While AI-generated content has been used for social engineering purposes, AI techniques designed to direct campaigns, perform attack steps or control malware logic have still not been observed in the wild,” he said. “These techniques will be the first to be developed by well-resourced, highly skilled adversaries, such as nation-state groups.” Once AI techniques are developed by adversaries, some are likely to trickle down to less-skilled “cyber domain opponents” and become more prevalent in the threat landscape.