Employees missing out on AI training and development

Only one in 10 (13%) employees have been offered any artificial intelligence (AI) training in the past year, Randstad’s Workmonitor Pulse research has found.

The study, based on insights from job postings and the views of more than 7,000 employees around the world, found that nearly half (47%) of those surveyed are excited about the prospect of AI in the workplace, while 39% expressed concern over its use at work.

The majority (52%) believe AI will improve their career and promotion prospects, far outstripping fears of using the technology. A further 53% see AI as carrying an impact on their industries and roles.

Staff in the UK (24%) and Germany (24%) are far less likely to have used AI in their current jobs, compared with those in the US (29%), Australia (32%) and India (56%).

However, Randstad reported that only 13% of employees have been offered any AI training in the past year. This is despite one in three (33%) employees saying they already use AI in their day-to-day roles.

Looking at wider skills development in the workplace, 25% of those surveyed reported they had not received any learning and development opportunities in the past 12 months.

According to Randstad, Gen Z now value learning and development (23%) more highly than flexibility at work (18%) and company culture (16%), while remuneration still remains of primary importance. In India, however, learning and development (32%) is considered more important than pay (20%) or flexibility at work (23%), and learning on AI tops the development wish lists, with almost a third (30%) wanting to receive training in the next year.

Randstad also found that younger staff also feel the most empowered to take action if their demands on training are not met. The study found two-fifths (42%) said they would quit a job if they were not offered learning and development opportunities in the next 12 months, more than double the number of baby boomers (18%).

Commenting on the survey, Sander van’t Noordende, CEO of Randstad, said: “It is clear that more employers are seeking talent with AI skills – our own analysis of job ads shows a 2,000% uptick since Q1.”

According to van’t Noordende, AI is increasingly an enabler and enhancer of skills. He said AI has a profound impact on productivity and overall performance in the workplace, but pointed out that the imbalance between skills demanded by businesses and the skills required by staff must be addressed.

“AI is here to stay and the benefits of it are very clear – our data shows that employees stand ready to embrace it for their own gain too. Successful organisations will be those that leverage this readiness and harness the opportunities of AI in their workforce.”