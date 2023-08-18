MongoDB secures IRAP certification

MongoDB has secured certification from Australia’s Information Security Registered Assessor Program (IRAP) that will enable federal government agencies to use its Atlas multicloud database service for workloads that deal with classified information.

The certification provides the assurance that Atlas has the appropriate security controls in place to process, store and transmit information classified up to, and including, the protected level.

Most Australian government agencies currently use MongoDB on-premise. MongoDB said the IRAP certification will now enable them to use Atlas’s multi-cloud infrastructure and take advantage of embedded encryption, text-based and generative AI based search, and stream processing for high-volume, high-velocity data to build modern applications with less complexity.

“Government agencies are expected to offer citizens flawless and secure digital services, as well as easier ways to engage with government entities,” said Simon Eid, senior vice-president of Asia-Pacific at MongoDB.

“Internally, teams are pressured to make data-driven decisions that are accurate and timely, while improving efficiency without jeopardising security. Legacy database models have become a real hindrance and government agencies are looking at new ways to build and deliver the government services of tomorrow.

“Now, with the completion of the IRAP assessment, government agencies in Australia can empower their development teams to build new classes of applications that reimagine citizen experiences using MongoDB Atlas. We think this will actively contribute to Australia’s reaching its goal of being the most cyber-secure nation in the world by 2030,” he added.

With MongoDB Atlas, organisations can store and synchronise data on multiple public clouds at the same time rather than on a single provider to ensure high levels of resilience for government services. Its multi-region capability also allows organisations to use multiple cloud regions within the same geography, making applications more resilient while meeting data sovereignty requirements.

The company recently introduced Queryable Encryption, an encryption scheme that lets organisations search for and return encrypted data that is visible to application users only when it is decrypted with customer-controlled cryptographic keys. The data remains encrypted in-use throughout the query process, in-transit over networks, and at-rest in storage.

MongoDB has been driving skills development and investing in local manpower in a bid to expand its Australia and New Zealand business, which has been growing at around 20%. It has more than 1,200 local customers, including Bendigo & Adelaide Bank, Ticketek and Humanitix.