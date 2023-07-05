Allo Bank taps Tencent Cloud in digital banking

Allo Bank, Indonesia’s largest digital lender, is tapping Tencent Cloud’s TDSQL database management system and cloud infrastructure services to power its digital banking services.

Compatible with MySQL syntax, TDSQL was built with high availability in mind, touting data reliability rates of 99.99999% and compatibility with Allo Bank’s existing systems and applications.

TDSQL’s horizontal scaling capability has also enabled Allo Bank to expand its business, whose investors include regional tech unicorns Grab, Bukalapak and Carro. The digital bank currently serves six million customers and offers a variety of digital banking products and services including payments, loans and deposits.

Besides TDSQL, Allo Bank is using Tencent Cloud’s high-performance compute and storage resources to process up to 100,000 transactions a day. It is also using the Chinese cloud supplier’s content delivery network and cloud hosting services to reduce its app distribution costs and run its development and testing environments.

Indra Utoyo, CEO of Allo Bank, said Tencent Cloud has helped the bank to manage vast amounts of data, handle high-frequency transactions, ensure online security and manage risks, “with the aim of providing a revolutionary service to all digital banking users in Indonesia”.

Tencent Cloud has been expanding its footprint in Southeast Asia by playing to its strengths in platform services, media streaming and communications. It operates datacentres in Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand.

Jimmy Chen, vice-president of Tencent Cloud International and managing director of Southeast Asia, said: “Leveraging our years of global experience and expertise, Tencent Cloud is confident in providing Allo Bank with tailored solutions and services that fulfill its specific needs. We look forward to more collaborations in the future, including partnerships for additional solutions and services.”

With a large population and booming digital economy, Indonesia is one of the fastest-growing public cloud markets in Southeast Asia. Besides Tencent Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google Cloud and Alibaba Cloud also operate cloud regions in the country.

According to Boston Consulting Group, Indonesia’s public cloud market is expected to grow by a compound annual growth rate of 25% and reach $800m by 2023.