Spanish lawyers claim police hacking of EncroChat cryptophones breaches human rights law

A police operation to crack the EncroChat encrypted phone network which led to thousands of arrests worldwide is a judicial and political scandal, Spanish lawyers have claimed.

Guillermo Rocafort, speaking at a conference on EncroChat organised by the Madrid Bar Association, said a French Police operation to hack the encrypted phone network was a fishing exercise and in breach of European Law.

“The European Union is based on a rule of law that guarantees the fundamental right of communication secrecy, criminal proceedings cannot be prospective, or fishing [exercises],” he said.

French and Dutch police cooperated in a hacking operation against the EncroChat network, with the support of Europol and Eurojust, in 2020, which has led to arrests of organised crime groups and drugs sellers around the world, including the UK.

Rocafort told the conference of “the legal problems of the Encrochat hack”, organised by the Banking Law Section of the Madrid Bar Association (ICAM), that the operation to break the encrypted phone network was at odds with European law.

He said the EncroChat operation was akin to police obtaining bulk messages from encrypted messaging services, such as WhatsApp or Telegram, or hacking into a Spanish phone operator.

“It’s as if you’re hacking, for example, the [Spanish phone operator] Movistar system, the WhatsApp system, the Telegram system,” said Rocafort.

Legal sale The lawyer said two Spanish citizens detained by the French justice system had sold EncroChat phones legally in Spain, where the sale of encrypted phones is not a criminal offence. He said that in the United Kingdom, the justice system had also ruled out pursuing the sellers of EncroChat phones, “because what is done with this phone is not the seller’s question”. Europe’s top courts have yet to rule on the legality of the novel hacking operation. The Court of Justice of the European Union is due to answer preliminary questions made by Berlin’s Regional Court on whether the hacking of EncroChat is in conflict with the secrecy of communications. [GW1] [GW2] [TG3] The European Court of Human Rights is also expected to make a ruling on whether the hacking of EncroChat has violated Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, on the right to respect for private and family life, following a case filed by claimants in the UK. Francisco Javier Borrego, a former judge of the Supreme Court and the European Court of Human Rights, said that Spanish people had been deprived of their liberty because of EncroChat hacking.