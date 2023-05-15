MS macro-blocking has forced cyber criminals to innovate

Microsoft’s attempt to thwart malicious actors from tricking users into executing malware and ransomware, by blocking Visual Basic for Applications (VBA) and Excel 4.0 (XL4) macros by default in its most popular Office applications, has had a profound affect on the cyber criminal landscape, according to data from Proofpoint.

Microsoft first announced plans to start blocking VBA macros in February 2022, with the policy going into effect at the end of April. Its Microsoft Office suite had supported macros for years, but up to that point – while it warned users about the risks of enabling them – they could still do so by clicking a button. This gave rise to a situation where cyber criminals knew very well that they could use macros to deliver malicious payloads via tainted Office files.

Under the policy, users cannot enable macros at the click of a mouse, but instead see a message bar telling them macros are blocked, with options to learn more. They can still enable macros if they like, but doing so now requires them to click through more layers, reducing the possibility that they will accidentally click on a convincing phishing email.

Proofpoint said that by the simple method of adding more friction, threat actors across the spectrum – from small-time players to experienced cyber criminal ransomware gangs – have had to make major changes to how they conduct “business”.

According to its data, in 2022, the total number of campaigns using macros of either kind dropped by two-thirds over the course of 2022, and nearly six months into 2023, macros have barely made an appearance in any observed campaigns.

However, as a result of this, the cyber criminal ecosystem has experienced a “monumental shift” in activity and behaviour in ways never seen before, according to Proofpoint researchers Selena Larson and Joe Wise.

“Financially motivated threat actors that gain initial access via email are no longer using static, predictable attack chains, but rather dynamic, rapidly changing techniques,” wrote Larson and Wise in a newly published whitepaper. “Based on Proofpoint’s … telemetry analysing billions of messages per day, [we] have observed widespread threat actor experimentation in malware payload delivery, using old file types, unexpected attack chains, and a variety of techniques that result in malware infections, including ransomware.”

Read more about cyber crime The NCSC and the ICO are calling for organisations to bite the bullet and be more open about cyber security and ransomware incidents, and the community is firmly behind them.

Organisations in every industry can be targets of cyber crime for profit. Get expert advice on ransomware prevention, detection and recovery in our comprehensive guide.

Thousands of compromised WordPress blogs have been spreading the Gootloader malware for years, but eSentire’s security research team are turning the tables on the gang that played a key role in REvil ransomware attacks.

According to Larson and Wise, threat actors are still testing various behaviours to try to find the most effective method of using email to gain initial access, and no reliable, consistent alternative to macros has yet emerged.

The more sophisticated actors – including ransomware gangs – have been observed developing, iterating and testing new malware delivery tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs), while elsewhere in the cyber criminal community, a game of “follow-the-leader” seems to be unfolding, with new techniques spreading virally through the underground over time.